Coronavirus lockdown: States demand PM Modi to extend lockdown post May 3

Coronavirus in India: During the meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs on Monday, several CMs requested the PM to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted that in the video conference with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he mooted that the lockdown should continue beyond May 3, with some relaxation in green zones and those districts of Meghalaya which are not affected by COVID-19.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das also said that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and he asked the PM to continue with the lockdown in Odisha, otherwise things would get difficult in the state. They asked for an extension of one month in the lockdown.

Moreover, according to a report in IE, the states which have higher number of cases could likely face a stricter lockdown post May 3 as compared to the states which have green zones. The report further states that with at least two states backing Odisha’s call for extended lockdown, the curfew is likely to continue in many states.

However, the report states, states which have a considerable amount of covid-free zones also asked for eased restrictions, so that economic activities could be resumed to a greater extent. But all the states wanted the restrictions on on inter-state transport, rail as well as air travel to remain in place. This indicates that the ban on such travel could continue post May 3.

In the meeting, PM Modi asked the CMs to ensure that guidelines are strictly enforced in hotspots and red zones. He also asked them to consider factors like change in weather while formulating strategies to tackle the virus.

He further told them to be brave and think of reforms that would help the citizens of the state.