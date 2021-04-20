Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Vaccine for all above 18 years from May 1

New Coronavirus Cases in India, Covid-19 Lockdown in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Everyone above 18 years will get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1.
Yesterday, India India had reported 2,73,810 new COVID19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A day before, the country had reported 2,61,500 new COVI-19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in last 24 hours.
The White House on Monday did not respond to questions on the request by Serum Institute of India to lift export ban on certain raw materials needed for ramping up production of COVID-19 vaccine. The question in this regard was asked twice on Monday -- once during the morning White House briefing on COVID-19 and later during the daily news conference by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "The Serum Institute of India has been saying that the Biden administration is blocking exports of raw materials that it needs to make COVID vaccines, and the Serum Institute has also urged President Biden to lift that embargo. So I wanted to ask which raw materials are at issue here? And do you have any plans to address Serum's concerns?" asked a reporter during the morning news conference by the White House COVID-19 Response Team. PTI
The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city. The order issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), entailing new restrictions on certain outlets, will come into force on April 20 and remain valid till April 30. It said grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, roadside carts, meat shops and seeds and fertiliser establishments can operate only from 7 am to 11 am. Milk stores and fruit shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 11 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the civic body said. PTI
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,456 after 50 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 3,992 fresh cases took the tally to 1,62,945, the health department said in a bulletin on Monday. It said that the number of active cases is 28,010 while the total number of recovered people is 1,33,479. Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from East Singhbhum district and 11 from state capital Ranchi, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. The new positive cases included 1,073 from Ranchi and 676 from East Singhbhum district. Altogether 43,691 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. PTI