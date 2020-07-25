Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total Cases in India jump to 13.3 lakh; frightening single-day death toll, infections

The latest Covid-19 numbers reported on Friday were shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus Lockdown State Wise Latest Updates: India recorded a total number of 489,596 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in the country on Friday. More frightening was the total number of casualties reported on the same day which stood at 757 which is also the single-day biggest spike so far. On Thursday, the country had reported 49,310 positive cases which was the single-day biggest jump in the total number of Coronavirus cases and 740 deaths due to Coronavirus.

The latest Covid-19 numbers reported on Friday were shared by the Union Health Ministry. With the addition of the numbers on Friday, the country has crossed the 13 lakh figure in Covid-19 cases and the total number of cases stands at 13,36,861. This was the second successive day when the country reported close to 50000 new cases of Covid-19 cases. The latest number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered from the disease after contracting the virus stands at 8,49,431. Presently the total number of active cases in the country who are still in the grip of the virus and need observation stands at 4,56,071. The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 stands at 31,358 deaths.

