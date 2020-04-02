Coronavirus lockdown: ‘One small step can save lives!’ Sachin Tendulkar urges people to stay at home

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of DD News. (Image: Twitter/DD News)

Coronavirus in India: In a video message, Sachin Tendulkar makes an emotional appeal to urge people to stay at home! While India has been placed in a nation-wide lockdown which will last for 21 days, people can still be seen going outside and children can be seen playing in parks despite the outbreak of coronavirus-induced COVID-19. Addressing these people, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made a video appealing them to stay at home.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

In the video, which has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of DD News on Wednesday, Tendulkar said that while governments and health experts all over the world have asked people to stay at home and not go out, he has heard about people violating the lockdown and has seen videos of people going out of their homes to play cricket.

Appealing to them, he said he was sure that everyone felt like going out to play and meet their friends, but stated that the act could be really harmful for the country. Further saying that the lockdown should not be mistaken as a holiday, he gave an analogy to explain how people going out can lead to the spread of the virus.

Comparing people to oxygen, he said that the coronavirus which is causing COVID-19 is like fire. He added that the only way to stop the virus from claiming more lives than it already has, was to stop supplying this fire with oxygen, “which means not stepping out of our homes”. Further praising the efforts of medical professionals and all the people who are at the frontline of this “war” against the pandemic, Tendulkar said that the least that people could do to honour them was by listening to what they were saying and adhering to their instructions.

Adding an emotional appeal at the end of the message, Tendulkar said that he and his family had not met any of their friends for the past 10 days and he asserted that they would continue to maintain social distancing for the next 21 days due to the lockdown. Moreover, to make the idea of lockdown more appealing to the viewers, he asked them to look at this time as an opportunity to spend more “quality time” with their families.

He said that by this one small step, people could save their own lives, the lives of their friends and family, the country as well as the entire world.