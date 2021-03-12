Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Not just Nagpur, Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in more areas

Covid 19 lockdown updates. Representative image/Pixabay

Coronavirus Lockdown in India (Nagpur, Maharashtra), Covid Cases Latest Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in India is rising once again. Yesterday evening (March 11, 2021), Maharashtra alone reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases. So much so that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had to warn of lockdowns in more areas of the state after it has already been announced for Nagpur City (Read Details Here).

Even as the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 has started in the country, coronavirus cases are rising across states. The government has blamed the laxity of people as the main reason behind the rising number of cases in the country.

Read Below For Latest News on Covid cases in India and Updates on Lockdown in Maharashtra