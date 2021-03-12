Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Not just Nagpur, Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in more areas

Coronavirus Lockdown in India (Nagpur, Maharashtra), Covid Cases Latest Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in India is rising once again. Yesterday evening (March 11, 2021), Maharashtra alone reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases. So much so that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had to warn of lockdowns in more areas of the state after it has already been announced for Nagpur City (Read Details Here).
Even as the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 has started in the country, coronavirus cases are rising across states. The government has blamed the laxity of people as the main reason behind the rising number of cases in the country.
Although new strains of Covid-19 have been detected in Amravati, ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said on Thursday the surge in cases in Maharashtra were not related to the mutant strain. “Reduced number of tracking and testing, as well as covid inappropriate behaviour and large congregation, is responsible for surge in Maharashtra”, he said. The state, on Wednesday evening recorded 13,569 new infections—the highest in five months. Read Full Story
Maharashtra: Several restrictions will come into force in Nanded district of Maharashtra from March 12 (today) with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said. Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect on Thursday. As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 am to 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period.
Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21, it said. Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said. (PTI)
Maharashtra CM yesterday warned that strict lockdown may be imposed in some more areas and a decision in this regard may be taken in the coming days. On Thursday, the state announced a lockdown in Nagpur, starting from March 15.