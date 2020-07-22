Coronavirus Lockdown latest Updates: Complete lockdown in Manipur for 14 days, Himachal CM in self-quarantine

Read coronavirus lockdown news today

Coronavirus Lockdown News Today: There will be complete lockdown in Manipur for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow. There are 2015 total cases in the stae, of this 615 are active cases while 1400 patients have been cured/discharged. Manipur has not reported any COVID-related deaths.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, maintaining the COVID19 protocol, state’s CM Jai Ram Thakur has gone into self-quarantine after an official tested positive for COVID-19 at Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, in view of the spur in COVID-19 cases, Samba District Magistrate has ordered complete lockdown in Samba and Baribrahmana tehsils of Jammu and Kashmir from July 23 to July 26. Only essential services are allowed, ANI reported.