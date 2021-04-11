Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: India records over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4-day ‘Tika Utsav’ kicks off

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live, Covid-19 New Cases in India, Maharashtra, Delhi new restrictions Live Updates: An alarming rise in coronavirus cases has forced the Delhi government to announce new restrictions.
The total number of coronavirus infection tally has crossed the mark of 13.35 million. (Photo Source: PTI)
Coronavirus Live Updates, New Cases In Maharashtra, Delhi New Restrictions: Despite several measures, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise as India recorded 152,879 fresh cases COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus infection tally has crossed the mark of 13.35 million, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
An alarming rise in coronavirus cases has forced the Delhi government to announce new restrictions. The government has banned most public gatherings and has set limits for attendance at theatres, restaurants, on public transport. The new rules, which will remain in force till April 30, also restrict the number of people at functions like weddings and funerals. The government said that these rules will be implemented along with the earlier announced 10-pm-to-5-am night curfew.
Meanwhile, a four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival has started with an aim of inoculating the maximum number of eligible people against the COVID-19. India has started the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 45 years. However, some states have said that they are facing a shortage of vaccines and have requested the Centre to take appropriate steps immediately.
Live Blog
Coronavirus Lockdown Live: COVID-19 Active Cases in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Trackers, Tika Utsav Begins, Coronavirus India New Restrictions Lockdown Live Updates
Highlights
Meghalayas COVID-19 caseload went up to 14,246 after 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said. Four persons also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 13,893, Health Services director Aman War said. The state now has 202 active cases while the number of fatalities due to the disease remained unchanged at 151. Altogether 4.19 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, War said. (PTI)
Single day rise of 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, 839 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,33,58,805, death toll to 1,69,275. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 11,08,087, while 1,20,81,443 people have recovered from the disease: Union health ministry. (PTI)