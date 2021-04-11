Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: India records over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4-day ‘Tika Utsav’ kicks off

The total number of coronavirus infection tally has crossed the mark of 13.35 million. (Photo Source: PTI)

Coronavirus Live Updates, New Cases In Maharashtra, Delhi New Restrictions: Despite several measures, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise as India recorded 152,879 fresh cases COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus infection tally has crossed the mark of 13.35 million, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

An alarming rise in coronavirus cases has forced the Delhi government to announce new restrictions. The government has banned most public gatherings and has set limits for attendance at theatres, restaurants, on public transport. The new rules, which will remain in force till April 30, also restrict the number of people at functions like weddings and funerals. The government said that these rules will be implemented along with the earlier announced 10-pm-to-5-am night curfew.

Meanwhile, a four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival has started with an aim of inoculating the maximum number of eligible people against the COVID-19. India has started the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 45 years. However, some states have said that they are facing a shortage of vaccines and have requested the Centre to take appropriate steps immediately.