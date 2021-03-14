Coronavirus live updates: As country records highest single-day jump in 84 days, recovery rate marginally drops

India now also has a total recovery of close to 1.1 crore people.

Coronavirus latest updates: India reported over 25,000 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2,10,544, while 161 deaths took the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in India to 1,58,607. However, India now also has a total recovery of close to 1.1 crore people. Notably, the number of daily cases India has reported in the last one day marked the highest daily rise the country has seen in the past 84 days, increasing concerns around a second wave of the virus. The number of active cases in the country now account for 1.85% of the total tally of infections.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has dropped from 96.82% on Saturday morning to 96.75% on Sunday morning.

Amid rising cases, Maharashtra has re-imposed a complete week-long lockdown in 16 hotspots in Nagpur beginning Monday, while district administrations are imposing lockdown measures as required in various parts of the state. Kerala, Punjab and Delhi are also among the states where the rising number of cases are a cause of concern.

On the other hand, India’s vaccination drive has been going forward in a robust manner. As per data provided by the Centre on Saturday evening, over 2.91 crore doses of the vaccine had been administered since the drive began in mid-January. Of these, 9.74 lakh shots had been administered on Saturday till 7 pm. While 73,31,498 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of coronavirus, 42,58,297 have received a second dose of the vaccine as well. At the same time, frontline workers, who were the second group to get the vaccine shots, have received a total of over 83 lakh doses, of which 72,96,474 were first doses and over 10.5 lakh were second doses.

The latest group of 26 crore people to be administered the vaccination includes senior citizens, of which 78,66,241 have received the first dose, and of people between 45 years and 59 years of age suffering from comorbidities, and this group has received over 13.8 lakh first doses.

While India has been carrying out a successful vaccination programme at home, it has also delivered 586 lakh doses of vaccines to over 70 other countries, emerging as a key nation in the fight against the pandemic.