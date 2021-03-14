Coronavirus live updates: As country records highest single-day jump in 84 days, recovery rate marginally drops

Coronavirus live updates: The number of active cases in the country now account for 1.85% of the total tally of infections.
India now also has a total recovery of close to 1.1 crore people.
Coronavirus latest updates: India reported over 25,000 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2,10,544, while 161 deaths took the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in India to 1,58,607. However, India now also has a total recovery of close to 1.1 crore people. Notably, the number of daily cases India has reported in the last one day marked the highest daily rise the country has seen in the past 84 days, increasing concerns around a second wave of the virus. The number of active cases in the country now account for 1.85% of the total tally of infections.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate has dropped from 96.82% on Saturday morning to 96.75% on Sunday morning.
Amid rising cases, Maharashtra has re-imposed a complete week-long lockdown in 16 hotspots in Nagpur beginning Monday, while district administrations are imposing lockdown measures as required in various parts of the state. Kerala, Punjab and Delhi are also among the states where the rising number of cases are a cause of concern.
On the other hand, India’s vaccination drive has been going forward in a robust manner. As per data provided by the Centre on Saturday evening, over 2.91 crore doses of the vaccine had been administered since the drive began in mid-January. Of these, 9.74 lakh shots had been administered on Saturday till 7 pm. While 73,31,498 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of coronavirus, 42,58,297 have received a second dose of the vaccine as well. At the same time, frontline workers, who were the second group to get the vaccine shots, have received a total of over 83 lakh doses, of which 72,96,474 were first doses and over 10.5 lakh were second doses.
The latest group of 26 crore people to be administered the vaccination includes senior citizens, of which 78,66,241 have received the first dose, and of people between 45 years and 59 years of age suffering from comorbidities, and this group has received over 13.8 lakh first doses.
While India has been carrying out a successful vaccination programme at home, it has also delivered 586 lakh doses of vaccines to over 70 other countries, emerging as a key nation in the fight against the pandemic.
Highlights
For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Pune reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking its total to more than 4.36 lakh. Of the 3,066 cases detected in the district on Saturday, 1,667 came from the city areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation boundaries, while 773 were from Pimpri Chinchwad. According to data released by the state government, Pune district now has more than 24,000 active cases, which remains the highest for any city in the country. (IE)
So far, 1,58,607 deaths have been reported in the country including 52,811 from Maharashtra, 12,543 from Tamil Nadu, 12,387 from Karnataka, 10,939 from Delhi, 10,288 from West Bengal, 8,745 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,182 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. (PTI)
The surge in number of cases is a serious concern. I don’t want to create a situation of panic but people should continue taking preventive measures, otherwise, we’ll be compelled to impose night curfew at place witnessing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases: Madhya Pradesh CM (ANI)
COVID-19 vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing. We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health department official said on Sunday. The caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,840, he said. One more person was cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,781, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. (PTI)
Thane has added1,169 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,75,452,an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of six morepersons, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,332, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.30 per cent. (PTI)
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The "Gully Boy" star took to Instagram on late Saturday night and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors. "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Chaturvedi wrote. (PTI)
India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. (PTI)
West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload surged to 5,78,064 as 276 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 10,288, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. Of the 276 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, 94 were reported from Kolkata, it said. (PTI)