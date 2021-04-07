Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: Several states impose new restrictions, Centre says next 4 weeks ‘very very critical’

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live, Covid-19 Cases in India, Maharashtra, Delhi Night Curfew Live Updates: With the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, the Centre has urged people to participate to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Live, Maharashtra, Delhi Night Curfew News: The intensity of the coronavirus pandemic has increased and it is spreading at a much faster rate than in 2020, the Centre has warned, stressing that the next four weeks are ‘very very critical.’ Meanwhile, the fear of new variants of COVID-19 is looming large. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has already said that 80 per cent of cases in Punjab are due to the UK variant. The Union Minister said that this has been confirmed by genome sequencing and the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases is event-driven.
Meanwhile, several states have announced stricter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Facing a constant increase in the number of cases, Delhi too joined a growing number of states to impose night curfew.
NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul has said that the pandemic situation has worsened and participation of people is vital at the moment. “The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic,” Dr Paul was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, more than 8.40 crore vaccines have been administered in the country.
The United States is still in a "life-and-death race" against coronavirus, President Joe Biden said as his administration raced through a record 150 million vaccine shots in just 75 days. The new record is against his initial target of 100 million shots in 100 days. Biden has now set the goal of getting 200 million vaccines to his fellow countrymen in the first 100 days of his administration. "But let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We're still in a life-and-death race against this virus. Until we get more people vaccinated, we need everyone to wash their hands, socially distance, and mask up in a recommended mask from the CDC," Biden said at a vaccination site in a Virginia sub urb of Washington DC. (PTI)
The Centre warned that COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said it seems that people have given 'Tilanjali' (abandon) to measures like wearing masks to combat the disease. (PTI)