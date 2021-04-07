Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: Several states impose new restrictions, Centre says next 4 weeks ‘very very critical’

Centre has said that participation of people is vital at the moment. (Photo source: PTI)

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Live, Maharashtra, Delhi Night Curfew News: The intensity of the coronavirus pandemic has increased and it is spreading at a much faster rate than in 2020, the Centre has warned, stressing that the next four weeks are ‘very very critical.’ Meanwhile, the fear of new variants of COVID-19 is looming large. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has already said that 80 per cent of cases in Punjab are due to the UK variant. The Union Minister said that this has been confirmed by genome sequencing and the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases is event-driven.

Meanwhile, several states have announced stricter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Facing a constant increase in the number of cases, Delhi too joined a growing number of states to impose night curfew.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul has said that the pandemic situation has worsened and participation of people is vital at the moment. “The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic,” Dr Paul was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, more than 8.40 crore vaccines have been administered in the country.

