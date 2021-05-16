  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus in India Live News India reports 311170 new Covid cases 4077 deaths 15-day lockdown begins in West Bengal

Coronavirus in India Live News: India reports 311,170 new Covid cases, 4,077 deaths; 15-day lockdown begins in West Bengal

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2021 10:30 am

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension in India, Curfew, Daily Count of Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Shortage India May 16 Live Updates: India's tally of coronavirus infections reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday, boosted by 311,170 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data

Covid-19 Lockdown KolkataThe West Bengal government on Saturday announced a statewide lockdown from today's morning till May 30.

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid Vaccine India Live Updates: Even as the rage of the second Covid-19 wave continues, data suggests declining of Coronavirus infections in the country. However, the worry is: It has spread to rural areas now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a high-meeting yesterday regarding the Covid-19 situation and vaccination in the country. He stressed on local containment measures and urged people not to lower guard even as Covid-19 cases have started falling.

India has been reporting over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases per day for more than a month now. During this period, the country witnessed as high as over 4 lakh cases in a single day (for more than a week). India reported 3,11,170 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,46,84,077, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As many as 4,077 patients died due to complications linked to Coronavirus infections.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries of Covid-19 hotspot states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. He reviewed the progress of vaccination in these states and asked them to focus on the expansion and improvement of clinical management.

Also Read: CoWIN launches key OTP upgrade; here’s how you can register using 4-digit code – Complete Guide

Yesterday West Bengal government imposed a strict lockdown in the state for 15 days starting Sunday (May 16). The Chhattisgarh government also asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the lockdown till May 31 though it announced some relaxations in economic and other activities.

Also read: Coronavirus (Covid-19) Disease: All you need to know about Covid-19 variants, symptoms and treatment

The National Capital Delhi is under lockdown for the past three weeks. Uttar Pradesh too has increased Corona restrictions. In South, Kerala has extended a total lockdown from May 8 to May 23. Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Telangana has imposed a 10-day lockdown from May 12. Andhra Pradesh has imposed curfew from 12 noon to 6 am till May 18.

Follow Financial Express live blog for the latest and confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live Updates: Covid-19 Vaccine India Update, Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions Live, Curfew Live, Daily Covid-19 Case and Death Count Live May 16 Updates

Highlights

