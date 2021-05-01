  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus in India Live News Covid explosion! India reports over 4 lakh cases highest single-day surge in the world

Coronavirus in India Live News: Covid explosion! India reports over 4 lakh cases, highest single-day surge in the world

Updated: May 1, 2021 10:09 am

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 India Lockdown, Phase 3 vaccine drive, CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccination Registration, May 1: India records its highest single-day rise of 4,01,993 coronavirus infections; 3,523 fatalities push death toll to 2,11,853

Coronavirus India Live, Covid-19 Cases in India, vaccination for 18+ yearsMaharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha are likely to start the vaccination drive for all above 18 from today.

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: Covid explosion! India on Saturday reported over 4 lakh cases, the highest single-day surge so far. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India saw 4,01,993 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,91,64,969. As many as 3,523 people died due to Covid-linked complications, while and 2,99,988 patients have been cured/discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. The country still has 32,68,710 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India is all set to start its phase 3 vaccination drive against Coronavirus for people above 18 years from today. However, the vax rollout is likely to be slow with many states/UTs complaining of a shortage of Covid vaccine supply.

According to reports, only six states— Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha— are likely to start the vaccination drive for all above 18. Even then the inoculation drive in these states will be a ‘token one’, limited to few districts as these states have also limited vaccine stocks available with them.

Coronavirus India Live Update: Coronavirus Cases in India in Last 24 Hours, CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccination Registration Live Updates, Phase 3 Vaccination drive, 18+ years, Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live Updates, Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, UP, MP, Haryana Live News May 1

