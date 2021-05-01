Coronavirus in India Live News: Covid explosion! India reports over 4 lakh cases, highest single-day surge in the world

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha are likely to start the vaccination drive for all above 18 from today.

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: Covid explosion! India on Saturday reported over 4 lakh cases, the highest single-day surge so far. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India saw 4,01,993 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,91,64,969. As many as 3,523 people died due to Covid-linked complications, while and 2,99,988 patients have been cured/discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. The country still has 32,68,710 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India is all set to start its phase 3 vaccination drive against Coronavirus for people above 18 years from today. However, the vax rollout is likely to be slow with many states/UTs complaining of a shortage of Covid vaccine supply.

Also read: Vaccine registration opens for all adults at 4 PM on Co-Win app: What to expect from May 1?

According to reports, only six states— Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha— are likely to start the vaccination drive for all above 18. Even then the inoculation drive in these states will be a ‘token one’, limited to few districts as these states have also limited vaccine stocks available with them.

Follow our live blog for all coronavirus-related news.