Coronavirus in India Live News: PM Modi to hold crucial meeting with ministers today on Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a crucial meeting this (Friday) morning with the council of ministers to discuss ways to tackle the resurge of Coronavirus infections. Earlier this month, Modi had held separate meetings with state chief ministers, vaccine manufacturers, and medical oxygen producers.

India has been reporting over 3 lakh coronavirus cases per day for more than a week now. According to the Union Health Ministry data, India yesterday saw a record single-day surge of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. Many states/UTs have imposed restrictions like curfew and lockdown in order to limit the spread of the second wave of coronavirus infections. Measures like closing schools and educational institutes, strict action against mask indiscipline, ban on rallies, curb on social gatherings are also in place.

As the Covid-19 surge continues, India is set to open vaccination for citizens above 18 years from May 1, with an aim to widen the drive to a larger and younger population. However, phase 3 of the vaccination drive may see a slow start with many states/UTs complaining of a shortage in vaccine supply.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday said the national capital has not enough vaccine supply for the vaccination drive for 18-plus years. It may take 3-4 months to cover all people in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Thursday regarding the third phase of the vaccination drive. “Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi… prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated,” Kejriwal said after the meeting. Maharashtra Chief Minister also a held meeting on Covid-19 vaccination yesterday. In Uttar Pradesh, the rollout will be a ceremonial one. States like Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Andhra may not begin the drive on May 1.

In the meanwhile, Maharashtra government has extended the current Covid19 restrictions till May 15. Uttar Pradesh has increased the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours.

