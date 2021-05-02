Coronavirus in India Live News: PM Modi to meet experts today to review oxygen & medicine availability

India yesterday started the phase 3 vaccination against Coronavirus infections. Under this phase, all above 18 years of age are eligible to receive Covid-19 jab.

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts at 9:30 am today (Sunday) to review oxygen and medicine availability. As many as 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died yesterday in a hospital in Delhi due to a shortage of medical Oxygen. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi is expected to review the human resource situation, in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

India reported 3,92,488 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,689 people died due to Covid-19 related complications, while 3,07,865 patients have been cured/discharged from hospitals. On Saturday, India achieved the grim milestone of reporting over 4 lakh Coronavirus cases for the first time (also the highest single-day surge in the world). According to Union Health Ministry’s data, India saw 4,01,993 fresh Coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 1,91,64,969 on Saturday. The active Covid-19 caseload also increased to over 32 lakh. India has been witnessing over 3 lakh Coronavirus cases daily for the past 10 days. Several states/UTs have been reporting their peaks, much more than the figure reported during the first wave last year, in terms of single-day coronavirus cases as the second wave continues its spike.

In order to limit the spread of Coronavirus infections, Delhi yesterday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the city for one more week. Kerala is under lockdown. There are severe restrictions in states like Karnataka and Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. As the Covid-19 crisis in India deepens further, Union and state governments announced new measures, guidelines, and restrictions.