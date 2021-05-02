Coronavirus in India Live News: PM Modi to meet experts today to review oxygen & medicine availability

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 India Lockdown, May 1 Phase 3 vaccine drive, Day 2 vaccination drive for 18+ years, CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccination Registration, May 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to review the human resource situation, in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.
India yesterday started the phase 3 vaccination against Coronavirus infections. Under this phase, all above 18 years of age are eligible to receive Covid-19 jab.
Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts at 9:30 am today (Sunday) to review oxygen and medicine availability. As many as 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died yesterday in a hospital in Delhi due to a shortage of medical Oxygen. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi is expected to review the human resource situation, in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.
India reported 3,92,488 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,689 people died due to Covid-19 related complications, while 3,07,865 patients have been cured/discharged from hospitals. On Saturday, India achieved the grim milestone of reporting over 4 lakh Coronavirus cases for the first time (also the highest single-day surge in the world). According to Union Health Ministry’s data, India saw 4,01,993 fresh Coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 1,91,64,969 on Saturday. The active Covid-19 caseload also increased to over 32 lakh. India has been witnessing over 3 lakh Coronavirus cases daily for the past 10 days. Several states/UTs have been reporting their peaks, much more than the figure reported during the first wave last year, in terms of single-day coronavirus cases as the second wave continues its spike.
Meanwhile, India yesterday started the phase 3 vaccination against Coronavirus infections. Under this phase, all above 18 years of age are eligible to receive Covid-19 jab.
In order to limit the spread of Coronavirus infections, Delhi yesterday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the city for one more week. Kerala is under lockdown. There are severe restrictions in states like Karnataka and Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. As the Covid-19 crisis in India deepens further, Union and state governments announced new measures, guidelines, and restrictions. Here’s FE Online blog covering every single development – virus, vaccine, Covid-19 guidelines, curbs, and lockdown, etc.— all you need to know. We will also keep an eye on global happenings as well. Follow our live blog and get instant, verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic:
Live Blog
Coronavirus India Live Update: Coronavirus Cases in India in Last 24 Hours, CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccination Registration Live Updates, Vaccination for 18+ years, Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live Updates, Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, UP, MP, Haryana Live News May 2
Highlights
The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report. A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore. (PTI)
Israel barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high COVID infection rates there. In a joint press release issued by the Israel Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Friday, it was said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey. This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16. Non-Israelis, however, will be able to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently, the press release said. The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours while waiting for a connecting flight. (PTI)
Serum Institute of India CEO Aadar Poonawalla has said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune and he will review the operations once he is back in the country. Poonawalla is currently in the UK to meet his family members. "Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said in a tweet. India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 years on Saturday though the inoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it, sources said. The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain. In an earlier review meetings with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can. (PTI)
Thane has reported2,869 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,70,050, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 53 more people, pushing the deathtoll in the district to 7,643, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added. Details of recovered patients and active cases were not provided by the district administration. (PTI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to ICMR, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1 with 18,04,954 samples being tested on Saturday. The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh. (PTI)