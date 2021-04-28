Coronavirus in India Live News: Registration for Covid-19 vaccination begins today for all above 18 years

Even though some states/UTs have been complaining about vaccine shortage ahead of the beginning of the next vaccination from May 1, the Union governments on Tuesday said more than 1 crore doses of vaccines are available with the state/UTs governments and the government will distribute another 86 lakh doses of vaccines in the next three days.

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation in India has turned grim with the country has been reporting over 3 lakh cases of coronavirus infections daily for almost a week now. Several states/UTs, including the national capital Delhi, have been facing a shortage of medical Oxygen, hospital beds for Coronavirus patients, and medicine. The positivity rate and deaths related to complications of Covid-19 have gone up sharply. In order to limit the spread of second wave of coronavirus infections, strict regulations like curfew and lockdown are back. States/UTs have also adopted many tighter measures such as heavy fine against mask indiscipline, curbs on social gatherings, etc.

As India battles its worst enemy in recent history, the Union government from May 1, 2021, will launch its ambitious and most crucial phase of the coronavirus vaccination, touted as one of the largest in the world. Under this phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, all above 18 years of age bracket will be covered.

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

From May 1st, every single Indian adult i.e. above 18 years of age would be eligible for the Covid jab. There will be no walk-ins for vaccination under this phase as the government is expecting a huge number due to the size of the age bracket to be covered under this phase. To get a vaccination, one needs to register on the Cowin Portal. Though there was some confusion over the date of the registration process initially, the Centre has clarified that the CoWin registration for the 18+ individuals will begin from April 28.

As India begins registration for vaccination for its biggest age group (all above 18 years) even though it has been reporting new peaks in single-day spike of Covid-19 cases and states announced new curbs, night curfews and lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus, here’s FE Online blog covering every single development – virus, vaccine, Covid-19 guidelines, curbs, night curfew, and lockdown, etc. We bring you developments from across the country and the world. Follow our live blog and get instant, verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic: