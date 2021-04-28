Coronavirus in India Live News: Registration for Covid-19 vaccination begins today for all above 18 years

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 India Lockdown, CoWIN Covid-19 Vaccination Registration Live Updates: As India battles its worst enemy in recent history, the Union government from May 1 will launch its ambitious and most crucial phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, touted as one of the largest in the world, for all above 18 years.
Even though some states/UTs have been complaining about vaccine shortage ahead of the beginning of the next vaccination from May 1, the Union governments on Tuesday said more than 1 crore doses of vaccines are available with the state/UTs governments and the government will distribute another 86 lakh doses of vaccines in the next three days.
Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation in India has turned grim with the country has been reporting over 3 lakh cases of coronavirus infections daily for almost a week now. Several states/UTs, including the national capital Delhi, have been facing a shortage of medical Oxygen, hospital beds for Coronavirus patients, and medicine. The positivity rate and deaths related to complications of Covid-19 have gone up sharply. In order to limit the spread of second wave of coronavirus infections, strict regulations like curfew and lockdown are back. States/UTs have also adopted many tighter measures such as heavy fine against mask indiscipline, curbs on social gatherings, etc.
As India battles its worst enemy in recent history, the Union government from May 1, 2021, will launch its ambitious and most crucial phase of the coronavirus vaccination, touted as one of the largest in the world. Under this phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, all above 18 years of age bracket will be covered.
Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive
From May 1st, every single Indian adult i.e. above 18 years of age would be eligible for the Covid jab. There will be no walk-ins for vaccination under this phase as the government is expecting a huge number due to the size of the age bracket to be covered under this phase. To get a vaccination, one needs to register on the Cowin Portal. Though there was some confusion over the date of the registration process initially, the Centre has clarified that the CoWin registration for the 18+ individuals will begin from April 28.
As India begins registration for vaccination for its biggest age group (all above 18 years) even though it has been reporting new peaks in single-day spike of Covid-19 cases and states announced new curbs, night curfews and lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus, here’s FE Online blog covering every single development – virus, vaccine, Covid-19 guidelines, curbs, night curfew, and lockdown, etc. We bring you developments from across the country and the world. Follow our live blog and get instant, verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic:
Live Blog
Highlights
An Indian-American non-profit body has raised nearly USD4.7 million through social media towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India as the country battles a severe second wave of the pandemic. "This is a collective effort that can save lives, defeat hunger, assure distressed people, and help India in its decisive fight against COVID-19," Sewa International USA said. On Tuesday, Sewa collected a shipment of 2,184 oxygen concentrators to be sent to India. In less than 100 hours of launching the fund-raising campaign, more than 66,700 Indian-Americans came out to raise over USD4.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in India, it said. Over the last few years, Sewa International USA has emerged as the top Indian-American charity organisation in the US. "Right now, our top priority is to quickly acquire oxygen concentrators and ship them to India as it can save lives. We are also providing support to hospitals run by Sewa's partner organizations to extend their capacity to treat more coronavirus-infected patients," the organisation said. (PTI)
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Sevak Jattha & Mulund Sikh Youth have started a call center to help with oxygen cylinder. "Last year, we organised langar for 3 months but this time there is oxygen scare so we connected Red Crescent Society and started helping people, said Balvinder Singh, a volunteer (ANI)
BKC jumbo COVID19 vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of stock thus it is not active today. It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished: BMC (ANI)
Covaxin, India's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said in Washington. Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday. "This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data, was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variants," he said. "So, despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this," Fauci added. The New York Times on Tuesday said Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The antibodies attach to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface. (PTI)