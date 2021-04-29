Coronavirus in India Live News: India must get free Covid vaccine, says Rahul Gandhi; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Coronavirus

India on Wednesday opened registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age.

Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: With an aim to cover the maximum number of people under the ongoing vaccination drive, one of the largest in the world, against Coronavirus, India on Wednesday opened registration for a larger and younger population group — all citizens above 18 years of age. As many as 1.33 crore people have signed up for the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In the 18-44 age group, India has 59.46 crore people. Covering them all in a single phase is a herculean task. Many states are already complaining of vaccine shortages just ahead of the beginning of the third phase of vaccination on May 1. Reports suggested those above 18 years were struggled to get a slot for vaccination. Most hospitals in states including Gujarat, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Assam displayed unavailability of slots for those under 45 years of age. According to reports, the 18 plus age group in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra will have to wait till May-end for a vaccine. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Schedule after procurement plan is drawn up.” In Delhi, the phase 3 vaccination drive is unlikely to start in a big way, while the affair is likely to be a ceremonial one in Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh, one of the worst affected states, has vaccine supply till July-end. Telangana is facing a shortage of vaccine supply. States like Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Andhra may not begin the drive on May 1.

Also read: Vaccine registration opens for all adults at 4 PM on Co-Win app: What to expect from May 1?

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 for everyone above 18 years from May 1: Where, when and how to register

In the meanwhile, Goa will go under four-day strict lockdown from today as Covid-19 cases spike in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government has also extended the ‘Corona curfew’ till May 7. Curfew and weekend lockdown has been imposed in Mohali.

Follow our live blog for all coronavirus-related news.