Coronavirus in India Live News: India must get free Covid vaccine, says Rahul Gandhi; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Coronavirus

India on Wednesday opened registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age.
Coronavirus India News Live, Covid-19 Cases in India State-Wise Live Updates: With an aim to cover the maximum number of people under the ongoing vaccination drive, one of the largest in the world, against Coronavirus, India on Wednesday opened registration for a larger and younger population group — all citizens above 18 years of age. As many as 1.33 crore people have signed up for the third phase of the vaccination drive.
In the 18-44 age group, India has 59.46 crore people. Covering them all in a single phase is a herculean task. Many states are already complaining of vaccine shortages just ahead of the beginning of the third phase of vaccination on May 1. Reports suggested those above 18 years were struggled to get a slot for vaccination. Most hospitals in states including Gujarat, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Assam displayed unavailability of slots for those under 45 years of age. According to reports, the 18 plus age group in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra will have to wait till May-end for a vaccine. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Schedule after procurement plan is drawn up.” In Delhi, the phase 3 vaccination drive is unlikely to start in a big way, while the affair is likely to be a ceremonial one in Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh, one of the worst affected states, has vaccine supply till July-end. Telangana is facing a shortage of vaccine supply. States like Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Andhra may not begin the drive on May 1.
In the meanwhile, Goa will go under four-day strict lockdown from today as Covid-19 cases spike in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government has also extended the ‘Corona curfew’ till May 7. Curfew and weekend lockdown has been imposed in Mohali.
Coronavirus in India Live News: India, despite severe constraints, tried to walk the talk' on vaccine equity
India, despite severe constraints and within its own limited resources, has tried to "walk the talk" on vaccine equity and shared COVID-19 vaccines with more than 80 countries, the country told the United Nations. The UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), which spreads awareness around the world about the work the UN does, has actively encouraged further sharing of vaccine doses from all countries, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations A. Amarnath said in the General Assembly's 43rd Session of Committee on Information. India urged the Department to also "suitably highlight the efforts of Member States, international organisations, and vaccine producers, who have already done so, especially with those who need it most." "India, despite the severe constraints and within our own limited resources, has tried to 'walk the talk' on vaccine equity. We have shared vaccines with more than 80 countries and provided life-saving drugs, medicines and protective equipment to over 150 countries. Our efforts underscore that we will not defeat the pandemic unless all of us, everywhere, come out of it safely," Amarnath said. (PTI)
Telangana reported7,994 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 4.27 lakh while the toll stood at 2,208 with 58 more casualties, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,630, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (615) and Rangareddy (558), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 28. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,27,960 while with 4,009 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,49,692. The state has 76,060 active cases and over 80 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 1.28 crore samples have been tested. (PTI)
The US has advised its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so as access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in the country amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The US has put India on Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest level issued by the Department of State. The current Level 4 Travel Advisory asks US citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so due to the current health situation in the country. "#India: Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. US citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," the State Department tweeted. In a health alert, the US Embassy in New Delhi said: "Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases." "We urge US citizens to enrol in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme) at step.state.gov in order to receive critical information from the Embassy related to health and safety in India," it said. (PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting on vaccination drive later today, via video conferencing. (ANI)
With the addition of3,820 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,60,751, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,466, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.(PTI)
The UN team in India is supporting the country's authorities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical supplies and its agencies are procuring thousands of oxygen concentrators, oxygen generating plants and other essential equipment as well as helping set up mobile hospital units, a spokesperson for the UN chief said. "I know you've been asking about our support to India during the current surge in COVID-19 cases," Deputy Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq told reporters at the daily press briefing on Wednesday. "Our team there, led by Resident Coordinator Renata Lok Dessallien, is supporting the authorities' response to the pandemic by providing equipment and supplies, including to local governments," Haq said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) are procuring equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines, and personal protective kits, he said. (PTI)
Chhattisgarh: A consignment of Covishield vaccines arrived in Raipur from Mumbai today. (ANI)
India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. (PTI)