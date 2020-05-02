Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi: Will there be a ward-wise division of Red, Orange, Green zones?

Delhi has a containment zone in every district with maximum active cases.

COVID-19: With the extension of lockdown till May 17, the central government has laid down some exemptions and that too depending on the zones – red, orange or green. However, when it comes to the country’s capital, there are no specific classifications for districts, which comes under municipal areas in Delhi. Now in other states, the government has allowed assessment to be done district wise on municipal and non-municipal areas. Therefore, in Delhi too, a municipal ward wise classification is needed, according to a report by the Indian Express. To this, the report citing a Delhi’s government official said the state is likely to approach the Central government in regard to this proposal for classification.

It is to note that Delhi has a containment zone in every district with maximum active cases. The report said that the government has so far de-sealed four districts within the state where three were in East Delhi. Around 97 are still sealed. The report further said that the southeast district has 20 containment zones while there are at least three containment zones in the north-west district.

Meanwhile, according to the latest guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), some activities where resumption is allowed in Delhi includes some public services like issuance of birth, caste, income certificates and opening of private offices with 33 per cent workforce. Since there is no district wise classification and all 1 zones in Delhi are under red zone category, the report said that public transportation like buses, metro or auto and e-rickshaw will not be allowed till the third phase of lockdown is imposed.

Moreover, all liquor shops are likely to remain closed too until there is some classification ward-wise. Majority of liquor shops in Delhi are in shopping complexes, malls or other commercial areas. Other than this, spas, salons, barber shops will also remain shut in Delhi. While the MHA has allowed some industrial activity, it is unclear whether it will be imposed in Delhi or not, which is still likely to be clarified by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev after he issues a state-specific order regarding relaxations, the report said. As far as Delhi borders are concerned, three of six districts that share the Delhi border like Faridabad, Sonepat, and Noida have also been declared red zones while the other three Jhajjar, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon come under orange zone.