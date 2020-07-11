Lockdowns return! Spike in COVID-19 cases forces re-imposed lockdowns

Coronavirus number: In the past few weeks, Bangalore, Pune, some neighbouring areas in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Guwahati and many other cities have re-imposed lockdown in order to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases
Lockdowns are back in the country. State governments and local administrations are re-imposing lockdowns in order to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases in their areas. On Friday, the district administration in Pune announced a complete lockdown for 10 days, starting from July 14 to July 23, in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and some adjourning areas. The local administration has ordered Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivili to remain under restrictions for at least another week.
During the past weeks, lockdowns were re-imposed in Chennai and nearby towns in Tamil Nadu; in Guwahati and neighbouring areas in Assam; and in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Patna as well. But these lockdowns have shown limited impact as there has been no noticeable slowdown in COVID-19 infections in these areas.
However, it is too early to draw any conclusion since lockdowns are still being implemented, said a report in The Indian Express. In the absence of the lockdowns, it is even possible that these areas could have seen a bigger number. However, these localised lockdowns may not see the kind of success the first and second phase nation-wide lockdowns could achieve in slowing down the spread of coronavirus, the report added.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said short-term lockdowns will not help in containing the transmission of Coronavirus. He said lockdown has to be at least 14 days-long to stop the virus from spreading.
While the jury is still out on the success of these localised lockdowns, the re-imposition of lockdowns serves an important reminder to the public that the crisis is not over yet and there cannot be a return to a business-as-usual scenario, the Indian Express report said.
In the past few weeks, there were reports of reckless behaviour regarding the COVID-19 in some parts of the country; some had even faced tragic consequences. Be it the marriage party near Patna in Bihar or the birthday celebration in Hyderabad, many people tested positive for COVID-19 and some even died after they got infected after attending these parties.
After the easing of nationwide lockdowns, people thronged public places in many areas, making a joke of social distancing norm. Many people are still not using masks. Non-essentials services have also started. In a situation like this, these lockdowns will act as a reminder for people that the time to lower the guard has not yet come, The Indian Express report said.
The number of cases in India has gone past the 800,000-mark. With 820,916 cases as of 11 July, India now ranks third in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.
On Friday, the country reported more than 27,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; more than 200,000 new infections have been detected in the last nine days. Though the recovery rate is rising, the country still has 515,385 active COVID-19 cases.
According to The Indian Express report, six of the top 10 states/UTs with the highest caseloads are now growing at a much faster rate than the national average growth rate. According to health ministry data, Maharashtra on Friday reported a record number of 7,862 new cases. Karnataka also saw its highest single-day rise of 2,313 cases. Even states like Assam and Odisha are reporting over 500 cases each for the past few days. Odisha now has a total of 12,526 cases, while Assam has a caseload of 14,600. As cases continue to rise, lockdowns will stay here for some more time.
