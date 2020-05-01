Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt updates list of Red, Orange, Green zone districts; check state wise data

A total of 130 districts have been put under Red zone, 284 under Orange zone and 319 districts under Green zone, according to the list shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Multiple factors were taken into account including incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance among others to divide the districts under the Red and Orange zones. On the other hand, all districts which have not reported any positive case of Covid-19 in the last 21 days have been put under the Green zone. The government has also said that the list of districts will be updated on the weekly basis and changes will be communicated to the states.
The maximum of 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put under the Red zone whereas 14 districts are under the Red zone in Maharashtra which has recorded the highest number of cases in the country. Other states/UTs which have sizable districts on the Red zone list include Tamil Nadu(12), Delhi (11), West Bengal(10), Gujarat(9), Madhya Pradesh(9), Rajasthan (8) and Telangana (6). Taking into account the large load of positive cases in Delhi, the government has put all the districts of the NCT region on the Red zone list. Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from almost all the districts in the national capital.
The letter signer by Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan says that the states are free to add districts to the Orange and Red list on the basis of the local feedback. However, the states have been barred from easing restrictions in the districts mentioned on the Red and Orange zone list.
Following is the list of the districts/Union Territories which are in Red Zone(state-wise)
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
1.South Andamans
Andhra Pradesh
1.Kurnool
2.Guntur
3.Krishna
4. Chittoor
5.Spsr Nellore
Bihar
1.Munger
2.Patna
3.Rohtas
4.Buxar
5.Gaya
Chandigarh
1.Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
1.Raipur
Delhi
1.South East district
2.Central district
3.North district
4.South district
5.North East district
6.West district
7.Shahdara district
8.East district
9.New Delhi district
10.North West district
11.South West district
Gujarat
1.Ahmedabad
2.Surat
3.Vadodara
4.Anand
5.Banas Kantha
6.Panch Mahals
7.Bhavnagar
8.Gandhinagar
9.Arvalli
Haryana
1.Sonipat
2.Faridabad
Jammu and Kashmir
1.Bandipora
2.Shopian
3.Anantnag
4.Srinagar
Jharkhand
1.Ranchi
Karnataka
1.Bengaluru Urban
2.Mysuru
3.Bengaluru Rural
Kerala
1.Kannur
2.Kottayam
Madhya Pradesh
1.Indore
2.Bhopal
3.Ujjain
4.Jabalpur
5.Dhar
6.Barwani
7.East Nimar
8.Dewas
9.Gwalior
Maharashtra
1.Mumbai
2.Pune
3.Thane
4.Nashik
5.Palghar
6.Nagpur
7.Solapur
8.Yavatmal
9.Aurangabad
10.Satara
11.Dhule
12.Akola
13.Jalgaon
14.Mumbai Suburban
Odisha
1.Jajapur
2.Bhadrak
3.Baleshwar
Punjab
1.Jalandhar
2.Patiala
3.Ludhiana
Rajasthan
1.Jaipur
2.Jodhpur
3.Kota
4.Ajmer
5.Bharatpur
6.Nagaur
7.Banswara
8.Jhalawar
Tamil Nadu
1.Chennai
2.Madurai
3.Namakkal
4.Thanjavur
5.Chengalpattu
6.Thiruvallur
7.Tiruppur
8.Ranipet
9.Virudhunagar
10.Thiruvarur
11.Vellore
12.Kanchipuram
Telangana
1.Hyderabad
2.Suryapet
3.Ranga Reddy
4.Medchal Malkajgiri
5.Vikarabad
6.Warangal Urban
Uttar Pradesh
1.Agra
2.Lucknow
3.Saharanpur
4.Kanpur Nagar
5.Moradabad
6.Firozabad
7.Gautam Buddha Nagar
8.Bulandshahr
9.Meerut
10.Rae Bareli
11.Varanasi
12.Bijnor
13.Amroha
14.Sant Kabir Nagar
15.Aligarh
16.Muzaffarnagar
17.Rampur
18.Mathura
19.Bareilly
Uttarakhand
1.Haridwar
West Bengal
1. Kolkata
2. Howrah
3. 24 Paraganas North
4. 24 Paraganas South
5. Medinipur West
6. Medinipur East
7. Darjeeling
8. Jalpaiguri
9. Kalimpong
10. Maldah
