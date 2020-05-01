Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt updates list of Red, Orange, Green zone districts; check state wise data

All districts which have not reported any positive case of Covid-19 in the last 21 days have been put under the Green zone.

Union Health ministry has put out the updated list of Red, Orange and Green zone districts across the country on the basis of their vulnerability to the spread of Coronavirus. A total of 130 districts have been put under Red zone, 284 under Orange zone and 319 districts under Green zone, according to the list shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Multiple factors were taken into account including incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance among others to divide the districts under the Red and Orange zones. On the other hand, all districts which have not reported any positive case of Covid-19 in the last 21 days have been put under the Green zone. The government has also said that the list of districts will be updated on the weekly basis and changes will be communicated to the states.

The maximum of 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put under the Red zone whereas 14 districts are under the Red zone in Maharashtra which has recorded the highest number of cases in the country. Other states/UTs which have sizable districts on the Red zone list include Tamil Nadu(12), Delhi (11), West Bengal(10), Gujarat(9), Madhya Pradesh(9), Rajasthan (8) and Telangana (6). Taking into account the large load of positive cases in Delhi, the government has put all the districts of the NCT region on the Red zone list. Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from almost all the districts in the national capital.

The letter signer by Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan says that the states are free to add districts to the Orange and Red list on the basis of the local feedback. However, the states have been barred from easing restrictions in the districts mentioned on the Red and Orange zone list.

Following is the list of the districts/Union Territories which are in Red Zone(state-wise)

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

1.South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh

1.Kurnool

2.Guntur

3.Krishna

4. Chittoor

5.Spsr Nellore

Bihar

1.Munger

2.Patna

3.Rohtas

4.Buxar

5.Gaya

Chandigarh

1.Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

1.Raipur

Delhi

1.South East district

2.Central district

3.North district

4.South district

5.North East district

6.West district

7.Shahdara district

8.East district

9.New Delhi district

10.North West district

11.South West district

Gujarat

1.Ahmedabad

2.Surat

3.Vadodara

4.Anand

5.Banas Kantha

6.Panch Mahals

7.Bhavnagar

8.Gandhinagar

9.Arvalli

Haryana

1.Sonipat

2.Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir

1.Bandipora

2.Shopian

3.Anantnag

4.Srinagar

Jharkhand

1.Ranchi

Karnataka

1.Bengaluru Urban

2.Mysuru

3.Bengaluru Rural

Kerala

1.Kannur

2.Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh

1.Indore

2.Bhopal

3.Ujjain

4.Jabalpur

5.Dhar

6.Barwani

7.East Nimar

8.Dewas

9.Gwalior

Maharashtra

1.Mumbai

2.Pune

3.Thane

4.Nashik

5.Palghar

6.Nagpur

7.Solapur

8.Yavatmal

9.Aurangabad

10.Satara

11.Dhule

12.Akola

13.Jalgaon

14.Mumbai Suburban

Odisha

1.Jajapur

2.Bhadrak

3.Baleshwar

Punjab

1.Jalandhar

2.Patiala

3.Ludhiana

Rajasthan

1.Jaipur

2.Jodhpur

3.Kota

4.Ajmer

5.Bharatpur

6.Nagaur

7.Banswara

8.Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu

1.Chennai

2.Madurai

3.Namakkal

4.Thanjavur

5.Chengalpattu

6.Thiruvallur

7.Tiruppur

8.Ranipet

9.Virudhunagar

10.Thiruvarur

11.Vellore

12.Kanchipuram

Telangana

1.Hyderabad

2.Suryapet

3.Ranga Reddy

4.Medchal Malkajgiri

5.Vikarabad

6.Warangal Urban

Union Health Secry Preeti Sudan writes to Chief Secys of all states/UTs, designating dists across all states/UTs as Red, Orange & Green Zones. Since recovery rates have gone up, distritcs are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria: Preeti Sudan pic.twitter.com/WjVZPJXl5q — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Uttar Pradesh

1.Agra

2.Lucknow

3.Saharanpur

4.Kanpur Nagar

5.Moradabad

6.Firozabad

7.Gautam Buddha Nagar

8.Bulandshahr

9.Meerut

10.Rae Bareli

11.Varanasi

12.Bijnor

13.Amroha

14.Sant Kabir Nagar

15.Aligarh

16.Muzaffarnagar

17.Rampur

18.Mathura

19.Bareilly

Uttarakhand

1.Haridwar

West Bengal

1. Kolkata

2. Howrah

3. 24 Paraganas North

4. 24 Paraganas South

5. Medinipur West

6. Medinipur East

7. Darjeeling

8. Jalpaiguri

9. Kalimpong

10. Maldah