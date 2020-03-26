Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt allows door-step delivery of essential drugs, medicines, check details

Union Ministry of Health and Welfare has given permission to medical retailers to provide drugs to people at their door-step. (Representative image)

In a bid to further limit the movement of people outside their homes, the central government has allowed door-step delivery of essential medicine and drugs in the wake of 21-day-long nationwide lockdown. An order released by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare has given permission to medical retailers to provide drugs to people at their door-step.

The government is satisfied that the door-step delivery of essential drugs is very important to meet the requirements of the COVID-19 emergency, the order stated. The order also mentioned that the delivery of drugs will only be allowed after the receipt of the prescription of medicine is submitted to the retailers. The customers will be allowed to either send the prescription via email or show it physically at the time of the delivery.

The retailers who intend to sell drugs via home delivery must have a valid license and they are also directed to sell drugs only on the basis of receipt of prescription physically or through email, the government order said. The retailer will also have to submit the email id with the licensing authorities, the order added. The government has also asked the medical store retailers to send the memo and bill on the same mail to the customers.

In order to iron out the administration difficulties, the order clearly mentions that door-step delivery will be processed for only those houses which fall in the revenue district of the drug retailer. For people suffering from chronic diseases, the government has asked the drug retailers to process only those prescriptions which have been issued not before 30 days. The step comes in a series of steps taken by the government to ensure smooth supply of essential products to people in the wake of the nation wide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his nationwide address on Tuesday announces the 21-days lockdown in order to control the spread of the virus.