Coronavirus Lockdown: Food supplies for zoo animals affected in Delhi as Ghazipur abattoir shuts

To feed the animals, the Delhi zoo has taken permission to slaughter live feed in the zoo only.

With India going under a 21-day lockdown, Ghazipur abattoir has been closed. This affected the food supply for carnivores in Delhi’s zoo, the Indian Express reported. To feed the animals, the Delhi zoo has taken permission to slaughter live feed in the zoo only. The report said that feeding 20 lions, tigers, jaguars, leopards, wolves, hyenas and jackals in its custody, the zoo requires 259 kg of buffalo meat on an everyday basis. Around 8-12 kg of meat is fed to one animal.

The problem was pointed out by Delhi Zoo director Suneesh Buxy where he highlighted the logistical problem for food supply. As the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) closed the Ghazipur abattoir as a part of lockdown, it became difficult to secure food for the zoo animals, the report said. Buxy wrote a letter to EDMC asking permission for the procurement of live feed (Buffalo-Calf) which can come directly from the contractor. The letter also asked EDMC’s allowance for slaughtering the live feed at the zoo only.

According to the report, Buxy did this to ensure that animals in Delhi’s zoo do not suffer as the nation went on the lockdown. The report added that after this was brought up by Buxy, the zoo has been brought under the essential services. After this recognition, the police and the municipality agreed to provide complete support to Delhi zoo and ensured daily supply of meat for the carnivores, the report said citing Buxy.

The zoo in Delhi has been receiving four buffalo calves every day. The report stated that while the zoo official figured out the procurement of meat, they had to manage with chicken on the next day of lockdown announcement. However, after the permission, the contractor has been transporting and slaughtering to meet the daily needs of zoo animals. The zoo is also continuing to procure fish and chicken from markets to feed the small carnivores.