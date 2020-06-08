Coronavirus Lockdown extended in West Bengal and Mizoram

The decision taken by West Bengal and Mizoram comes in the backdrop of the steadily rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Even as the country enters into Unlock 1.0, the state governments of West Bengal and Mizoram have extended the lockdown in their respective states. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision to prolong the lockdown till June 30, the Mizoram government headed by CM Zoramthanga imposed complete lockdown in the state for the upcoming 14 days, ANI reported. The decision taken by West Bengal and Mizoram comes in the backdrop of the steadily rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The government has decided to extend the lockdown till the end of June, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI. The tally of Coronavirus cases in the state has crossed the 8000-mark and more than 400 cases are being recorded in the state every day for last few days. More than 300 casualties have also been recorded in the state.

In a similar vein, the Mizoram government also announced the decision to extend the lockdown for the next two weeks. The decision was taken by CM Zoramthanga in the review meeting of the government today, the government spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI. To further check the spread of the deadly virus, the state government also increase the period of quarantine from 14 days to 21 days. With this, the residents of the state in home quarantine or institutional quarantine will have to spend three weeks in isolation. The government spokesperson also said that the government will also release the guidelines to be followed by the people during the strict lockdown period.

The Central government has left it to the states to devise their independent policies regarding the Covid-19 lockdown. States have been permitted to frame their lockdown and unlock strategies as per the ground situation.