Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi: Who all are allowed outside? How to get e-pass? Check answers here

Coronavirus lockdown in Delhi: Right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across India to put a curb on the spurt of coronavirus cases across the country, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced proactive steps to ensure that Delhiites do not face any problems during the COVID-19 lockdown period. In a joint press conference, Delhi government and LG Anil Baijal sent out clear instructions allaying any fears of shortage of essential items in the capital. LG Anil Baijal also said that authorities will ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Delhi.

In the same vein, CM Arvind Kejriwal added that Delhiites should stay home during the lockdown period to combat the spread of coronavirus. He added that the Delhi government will ensure a smooth supply of essential services during the lockdown period, and requested people not to panic.

On the issues reported by some providers of essential goods and services across the city, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will issue e-passes to vegetable-sellers, grocers, among others to ensure essential supplies during the lockdown.

Regarding who Delhiites can reach out to in case of difficulty, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, and anyone facing any problems can call this helpline at – 23469536.

Who all are allowed to move during Delhi lockdown?

Free movement is allowed for employees of government organisations, PSUs and autonomous bodies, healthcare professionals like doctors, paramedics, lab technicians. However, they have to carry their Identity Cards and display them to authorities and personnel enforcing the lockdown.

What about Delhiites stranded outside city limits?

Delhi residents who are outside the city during lockdown are allowed to enter with valid identity and residence proof.

What are ‘lockdown permits’?

These are e-passes that will be issued by District Magistrates to people coming into Delhi from outside.

How to get e-passes?

Applicants who wish to get e-passes can apply over WhatsApp or on the email ID: DDMA.Delhi@nic.in