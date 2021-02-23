Coronavirus Lockdown Day 2: Maharashtra’s Amravati sees record spike of 926 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra Amravati COVID 19 lockdown: The earlier daily record was 727 cases set on February 20, officials pointed out.
Maharashtra Amravati COVID 19 lockdown: The week-long lockdown in Amravati began at 8pm on Monday and will be in force till 8am on March 1. (Image Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)
A day after a week-long lockdown started in Amravati in Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases saw the highest single day spike on Tuesday with 926 people being detected with the infection. taking the caseload to 31,123.
