  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus Lockdown Day 2: Maharashtra’s Amravati sees record spike of 926 Covid-19 cases

By: |
February 23, 2021 9:55 PM

Maharashtra Amravati COVID 19 lockdown: The earlier daily record was 727 cases set on February 20, officials pointed out.

Maharashtra Amravati COVID 19 lockdownMaharashtra Amravati COVID 19 lockdown: The week-long lockdown in Amravati began at 8pm on Monday and will be in force till 8am on March 1. (Image Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

A day after a week-long lockdown started in Amravati in Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases saw the highest single day spike on Tuesday with 926 people being detected with the infection. taking the caseload to 31,123.

The earlier daily record was 727 cases set on February 20, officials pointed out.

Related News

February has so far seen an addition of 9,069 cases, of which 4,728 were detected since February 17, they said.

The district also reported six deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 471, while the recovery count reached 26,758, including 359 people getting discharged during the day, an official said.

Since March last year, when the outbreak began, a total of 2,13,728 tests have been conducted in the district, he added.

The week-long lockdown in Amravati began at 8pm on Monday and will be in force till 8am on March 1.

Shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, have to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes, training schools etc.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc have not been permitted, officials said.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Arti Singh, who led the enforcement of the lockdown, said several people who were seen on the roads without any emergency reason were sent home with a warning.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Lockdown Day 2 Maharashtra’s Amravati sees record spike of 926 Covid-19 cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1More private hospitals to be utilised for increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage, speed: Govt
2COVID-19: Two new variants of SARS-CoV-2 not reason for surge in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, says govt
3Bharat Biotech to provide efficacy data of Covaxin in two weeks; said MD Dr Krishna Ella