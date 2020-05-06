Coronavirus lockdown: Critical care admissions see sharp decline under Ayushman Bharat

Between February and April, emergency room packages requiring less than 12 hours of stay also dipped some 33 per cent.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the country into a prolonged lockdown and it has adversely affected the country-wide access to non-COVID medical care for the people, according to a report in The Indian Express today. The lockdown has even affected the capacity of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to meet the demands for medical services for vital patients below the poverty line, the report said.

Between February and April, the number of treatments for 825 types of specific essential non-covid procedures by both private and government hospitals across the country dropped by more than 20 per cent, said the report on the basis of data provided by the National Health Authority (NHA). During this two-month period, the number of procedures performed in those packages dropped to 1,51,672 from 1,93,679, the report said further. Between February and April, cancer-related procedures fell by about 57 per cent; cardiology by 76 per cent, and procedures in obstetrics and gynaecology fell by nearly 26 per cent, the report added.

Between February and April, emergency room packages requiring less than 12 hours of stay also dipped some 33 per cent. Such procedures were divided into 21 categories, and other procedures included general surgery and medicine, urology, and neurosurgery in this category, the English daily said further in its report. Even the treatment of respiratory symptoms associated with Covid-like symptoms has fallen by almost 80 per cent at both government and private health care facilities.

This was because the flagship healthcare scheme of the government had expected its empanelled private hospitals to shoulder the burden of dialysis and chemotherapy treatments. These developments are also taking on significance among concerns that lockdown easing would increase case count and strain the healthcare system.

AB-PMJAY has over 21,300 hospitals, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and HCG in Andhra Pradesh, HCG, and Wockhardt Hospital in Maharashtra, Paras Global Hospital in Bihar, and Sir Ganga Ram and Medanta the Healthcare in Delhi NCR. Private facilities account for 51% of the total care of AB-PMJAY.

“While our total daily treatments have gone down by more than 50 per cent, essential treatments like dialysis and chemotherapy have only gone down by 10-20 per cent,” The Indian Express quoted the CEO, NHA, and AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan as say