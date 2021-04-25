Coronavirus India Live Updates: 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live, Covid-19 Cases in India Live News: India today reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours.
Representative image
Covid-19 Cases, Death Count in India Live Updates: India today reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases have crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll has increased to 1,92,311. The active cases have increased to 26,82,751, this comprises 15.82 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data said.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
Live Blog
Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Cases in India Today, Oxygen shortage in states due to covid-19, third phase vaccination CoWIN Registration Live Updates, Coronavirus Deaths in India, State-Wise Covid-19 Cases Live Counter
Highlights
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday. Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said. Jharkhand now has 43,415 active cases, while 1,45,499 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Meghalaya on Saturday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,786, a health department official said. The state now has 1,244 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said. The death toll rose at 158, as one more person succumbed to the infection, he said. At least 148 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 14,384, he said. (PTI)
Bihar's coronavirus death toll rose to 2087 on Saturday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,359 new cases took the tally to 3,90,801, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 6,741 patients have recovered from COVID-91 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 3,06,753. The state now has 81,960 active cases. (PTI)
Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,35,689 on Saturday as 2,236 more people tested positive for the disease, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,186, National Health Mission said in a bulletin. The new fatalities include three from Kamrup Metro, two each from Dibrugarh, Hojai, Jorhat and Kamrup Rural and one each from Barpeta, Sonitpur and Tinsukia. The fatality ratio stands at 0.50 per cent, and 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said. Assam now has 14,198 active cases, it said. (PTI)
Two major temples of the 'Sapta Devalaya' (cluster of seven temples) in Vrindavan on Saturday banned the entry of devotees in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. 'Since even priests have been infected in some temples, it has been decided to close the ancient Gokulananda Temple indefinitely for devotees to ensure uninterrupted 'seva-puja' at the shrine,' temple mahant Srivatsa Goshwami said. The Radha Raman temple, he said, would now open for only an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening for devotees, who have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms. Entry of devotees to Radha Shyam Sundar temple has also been banned till further orders, according to temple mahant Krishna Gopalanand Deo Prabhupaad. However, in Bankey Bihari temple, the system of online booking for outsiders and entry through Aadhar Card for locals is continuing. While all temples at Sri Krishna Janmasthan have been closed for devotees till May 9, the closure period of the famous Dwarkadhish temple has been extended till April 30, temple officials said. (PTI)
West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state taking the total number of cured people to 6,35,802, the bulletin said. (PTI)
In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26, an official said on Saturday. The internal examinations held so far in the government schools would be counted for assessment of students, and the tests that are scheduled on or after April 26 stand cancelled. (PTI)
The West Bengal government on Saturday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places amid surging COVID-19 cases and directed the police to initiate legal action against the violators under the Disaster Management Act, according to an order. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis is grave, all persons are to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety norms of wearing facial mask and maintaining social distancing whenever they go out in public place," the order issued on Saturday evening stated. (PTI)
Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government will conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes. Urging people not to let their guard down against coronavirus, he said it will be a huge mistake to take it as normal viral fever. Adityanath was speaking during a virtual interaction with editors of different newspapers. (PTI)
Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 13,898, the bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 32.27 per cent, it added. (PTI)
In a partial modification of its earlier order, the Odisha government on Saturday said people, who are coming from West Bengal on election duty and for an emergency relating to COVID-19, will be exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine norm. People coming from the neighbouring state for emergency work related to COVID-19 management and in connection with election duty shall be exempted from the compulsory 14-day quarantine protocol, the fresh order said. However, visitors from Bengal will have to follow appropriate COVID protocols strictly, it said. (PTI)
After an all-night scramble for an oxygen refill, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received five metric tonnes of the life-saving gas in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials. The hospital had raised an alarm at 10:30 pm on Saturday, saying its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent. Around 12:20 am it received a tanker, with the help of local AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, which supplied one metric tonne of oxygen. "It should last two hours," a hospital spokesperson said around 12:45 pm. According to him, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's primary supplier in Faridabad was supposed to send a tanker before 3 am. The tanker finally arrived at 4:15 am and delivered 5 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, the highest volume that the hospital has received in the last three days in one refill, he said. "It should last for 11-12 hours. Oxygen running at full pressure after a long time," the spokesperson said. PTI
Odisha has despatched at least 29 tankers carrying about 510 MT of medical oxygen under police escort to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other needy states in the last 48 hours, an official said. This apart, 15 more tankers are leaving from Dhenkanal, Rourkela and Angul by Saturday, an official statement released by Odisha Police said, adding that the state police has formed a dedicated corridor for speedy movement so as to serve thousands of needy patients in various states without delay. PTI