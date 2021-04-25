Coronavirus India Live Updates: 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in 24 hours

Representative image

Covid-19 Cases, Death Count in India Live Updates: India today reported 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases have crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll has increased to 1,92,311. The active cases have increased to 26,82,751, this comprises 15.82 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.