Coronavirus lockdown 5.0: What is allowed, what not – Complete List

Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0: The Centre on Saturday extended the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30, while easing many restrictions imposed on certain activities across the country. In detailed guidelines issued on lockdown 5.0, the MHA permitted many activities outside containment zones from June 8. “Within Containment Zones, lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020. All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones…States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment,” the MHA spokesperson said while attaching the detailed guidelines on Twitter.

Here’s what is permitted

Phase-I

Shopping malls, restaurants and religious places will open from June 8.

The biggest relief has come for the shopping malls, hotels and restaurant industry from the government as these activities are set to be opened from June 8 onwards. However, the government has also said that strict standard operating procedure and guidelines will have to be complied with in order to maintain social distancing at these places.

Unrestricted Movement of Persons and Goods

Inter-state and inter-city movement of people and goods across the country allowed.

No separate passes or permissions will be needed for the movement of people and goods across the country.

However, states have been given the discretionary power to stop the movement of people on the condition of prior publicity of the decision amongst the people.

Phase-II

In the second phase, the government will consult respective state governments to decide on re-opening of the school, colleges and other educational institutions in the country. The government has said that a decision on opening the educational institutions will be taken in the month of July after consultation with the states.

Ministry of Health will prepare the separate standard operating procedure for the opening up of educational institutions as well, the MHA order said.

Phase-III

Activities which still remain prohibited throughout the country

International air travel of passengers

Operation of Metro Rail

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ and other large congregations.

Dates for the opening of above activities would be decided in Phase III, based on assessment of the situation, the government order said.

The government also said that dates for restarting international air travel of passengers will be decided based on the assessment of the situation. the order also stated that a decision on easing restrictions in phase 3 will be taken on the assessment of the results of Phase and Phase 2.

Night curfew

Coming a long way of easing restrictions in most areas possible, the government has also pragmatically imposed the night curfew on the movement of people across the country. Barring in need of essential services, no movement of people will be allowed from 9 PM in the night to 5 AM in the morning, the MHA order said.

Use of Aarogya Setu encouraged

The official notification also advised in favour of extensive use of the Aarogya Setu app to quickly identify the people infected with Covid-19 and break the chain of the spread of the disease.

Protection for vulnerable persons

The government also advised vulnerable set of people including senior citizens, children, pregnant women and persons suffering from life-threatening diseases to remain inside the confines of their homes.