Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live Updates: Fire in Mumbai hospital, two Covid-19 patient dead

Coronavirus in India (Representative image)

Coronavirus Lockdown in India 2021, state-wise total cases Live Updates: India continues to report an increasing number of daily Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India reported more than 50,000 cases.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patient died and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai, PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying on Friday. The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the official said.

An upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai is being witnessed. On Thursday (March 26), the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

Read Covid-19 in India Live Updates for March 26 Here