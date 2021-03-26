Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live Updates: Fire in Mumbai hospital, two Covid-19 patient dead

Covid-19 in India Live: India continues to report an increasing number of daily Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India reported more than 50,000 cases.
Coronavirus in India (Representative image)
Coronavirus Lockdown in India 2021, state-wise total cases Live Updates: India continues to report an increasing number of daily Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India reported more than 50,000 cases.
Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patient died and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai, PTI quoted a fire brigade official as saying on Friday. The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the official said.
An upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai is being witnessed. On Thursday (March 26), the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.
Read Covid-19 in India Live Updates for March 26 Here
Highlights
Two COVID-19 patients died and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital located in a Mumbai mall, a police official said on Friday. The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the official said. The hospital is situated on the third floor of the five-storeyed mall building and many patients including those being treated for COVID-19 were at the hospital when the fire broke out, the official said. (PTI)
The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, announced as a gift by India, will be sent to the UN peacekeepers on March 27 and then will be distributed to the peacekeeping missions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February that India will gift 200,000 COVID-19 doses for UN peacekeepers. "Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," Jaishankar said had said while addressing the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the cessation of hostilities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)