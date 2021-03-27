Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19; 62,000 cases in India today

Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Covid Cases Today Latest Update: Telangana government has said that no more lockdown will be imposed in the state while Maharashtra has imposed a state-wide night curfew from tomorrow (March 28)
Representative image
Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Covid Cases Today Latest Update: Telangana government has said that no more lockdown will be imposed in the state while Maharashtra has imposed a state-wide night curfew from tomorrow (March 28) as Covid-19 cases rise in the state. Meanwhile, India today reported more than 62,000 covid cases. A single day rise of 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 291 fatalities reported today has pushed India’s tally of cases to 1,19,08,910, death toll to 1,61,240, the health ministry said. Active COVID-19 cases in India has been recorded at 4,52,647, while 1,12,95,023 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, Sachin said: “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.”
Since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has so far administered 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 14,53,172 vaccine doses were administered on March 26, 2021 by 7 pm.
The Coronavirus cases in Mizoram reached 4,463 on Saturday after three more people were tested positive for the viral infection. The three new patients had come to Mizoram from Mumbai and Bengaluru and they were tested at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl, according to Pachau Lalmalsawma, state nodal officer for the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh said that he has prayed before 'Maa Kali' to free human race from COVID-19. "Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali...I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for the Coronavirus infection. Former Indian cricket team batsmen is currently quarantining at home. In a tweet he said, he was tested positive after showing some mild symtoms, whereas his family members have
