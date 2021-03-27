Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19; 62,000 cases in India today

Representative image

Coronavirus Lockdown in India, Covid Cases Today Latest Update: Telangana government has said that no more lockdown will be imposed in the state while Maharashtra has imposed a state-wide night curfew from tomorrow (March 28) as Covid-19 cases rise in the state. Meanwhile, India today reported more than 62,000 covid cases. A single day rise of 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 291 fatalities reported today has pushed India’s tally of cases to 1,19,08,910, death toll to 1,61,240, the health ministry said. Active COVID-19 cases in India has been recorded at 4,52,647, while 1,12,95,023 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, Sachin said: “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.”

Read Covid-19 cases in India and Coronavirus lockdown live updates