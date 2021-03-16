Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs on fresh surge

Beneficiaries are seen at one of the 42 mega camp for COVID vaccination at the Community Centre in Panchkula on Monday. (Photo credit: Jaipal Singh/ Express photo)

2021 Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live Updates: Is India witnessing another wave of coronavirus? While health experts are still debating over the current status, the fact remains that there is an extremely tough situation on the ground. Maharashtra tops the national tally as the latest health bulletin has pointed out that the fatality rates have also begun to rise in the Pune district. Punjab also confirmed on Monday that a new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Jalandhar and Nawanshahr areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers, a PTI report said on Monday. The latest buzz is that the virtual meeting will be held tomorrow. It gains importance as states continue to report an increased number of Covid-19 cases. The mass vaccination drive has also not met the targets in several cities. A report recently said that only 3 per cent of the eligible population in Delhi had taken the Covid jabs. From the cancellation of the Board exams to the enforcement of the stricter Covid protocols, cities across India are trying to fight the spike with new measures. While total lockdown has returned in some districts of Maharashtra, experts say that bringing such measures now would only hamper economic activities. There have also been growing concerns over the blood clot issue in the AstraZeneca vaccine. While WHO has said that the vaccine is safe, many nations have stopped the inoculation drive.

So, what’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic? From lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, here are all confirmed developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and around the world.