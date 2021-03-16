Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs on fresh surge

Lockdown in Maharashtra Live Updates, 2021 Coronavirus Lockdown Live: What is India's new action plan and what's the buzz around the AstraZeneca vaccine? Read on
Beneficiaries are seen at one of the 42 mega camp for COVID vaccination at the Community Centre in Panchkula on Monday. (Photo credit: Jaipal Singh/ Express photo)
2021 Coronavirus Lockdown in India Live Updates: Is India witnessing another wave of coronavirus? While health experts are still debating over the current status, the fact remains that there is an extremely tough situation on the ground. Maharashtra tops the national tally as the latest health bulletin has pointed out that the fatality rates have also begun to rise in the Pune district. Punjab also confirmed on Monday that a new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Jalandhar and Nawanshahr areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers, a PTI report said on Monday. The latest buzz is that the virtual meeting will be held tomorrow. It gains importance as states continue to report an increased number of Covid-19 cases. The mass vaccination drive has also not met the targets in several cities. A report recently said that only 3 per cent of the eligible population in Delhi had taken the Covid jabs. From the cancellation of the Board exams to the enforcement of the stricter Covid protocols, cities across India are trying to fight the spike with new measures. While total lockdown has returned in some districts of Maharashtra, experts say that bringing such measures now would only hamper economic activities. There have also been growing concerns over the blood clot issue in the AstraZeneca vaccine. While WHO has said that the vaccine is safe, many nations have stopped the inoculation drive.
So, what’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic? From lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, here are all confirmed developments on the Covid-19 situation in India and around the world.
Amid the rising number of corona cases, the latest buzz suggests that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Wednesday. This meeting is seen as part of plan to build a new strategy on tackling the fresh surge in Covid-19 infections.
China's UN ambassador says China is donating 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, with priority given to those serving in Africa. Ambassador Zhang Jun sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informing him of the donation, China's U.N. Mission said Monday. It follows the announcement by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi of Beijing's intention to donate vaccines at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Feb. 17. The mission said. ‘China attaches great importance to the safety and security of peacekeepers’ and the donation ‘is a further step to make China's vaccines a global public good, and also a demonstration of China's firm and continuous support to the U.N. and multilateralism.’ - AP
With the addition of 983 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,77,569, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. Six more people also died of the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,343, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.29 per cent. So far, 2,61,649 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.26 per cent. - PTI
Mizoram on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 4,439, an official said. The two patients aged 60 and 56 belong to Aizawl district, he said. The state currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mizoram is 99.51 per cent and the infection rate is 1.83 per cent, he said. - PTI