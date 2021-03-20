Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: India reports 40,953 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 2021; clamour for wider vaccination grows

Worst-hit Maharashtra on Friday issued new Covid-19 measures as the state reported 25,833 Covid cases—its highest peak recorded on September 11 last year.

Mask-up, follow Covid-19 guidelines and take vaccine—these are keys to fight Coronavirus, suggest a study by Lancet. Only vaccine cannot end the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

In a sign of the second Covid wave, the country has been reporting a new high in terms of new cases almost every day for the past few days. India on Saturday reported 40,953 new Coronavirus infections. Friday, it witnessed 39,726 fresh Covid -19 cases. States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, and Delhi are contributing major shares to India’s tally. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh together account for 80.63% of the daily new cases. So, it’s a confirmed “second wave”!

So, measures like strict action against violators of mask use, containment zones, night curfew, and lockdowns are back again. Doors of schools, colleges, and educational institutes are closed again. Restriction on travel has returned—its feel like March last year when the pandemic hit India.

Worst-hit Maharashtra on Friday issued new Covid-19 measures as the state reported 25,833 Covid cases—its highest peak recorded on September 11 last year. Punjab too issued new curbs—night curfew in 11 districts, closed educational institute, put restrictions on the social gathering, etc — in order to control the fresh Covid-19 surge in the state.

While India has reinforced its reputation as ‘pharmacy of the world’, by supplying Covid-19 vaccines to many countries, people have mixed views about India’s ongoing vaccination drive, touted as one of the largest in the world. What so ever is the reason, unless we ramp up vaccination, we cannot check coronavirus infection.

From lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, Read here for the latest, fastest, and confirmed developments from across India and around the world on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More