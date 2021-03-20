Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: India reports 40,953 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 2021; clamour for wider vaccination grows

Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News March 20 Maharashtra Lockdown Day 6: India reported 40,953 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 1,15,55,284
Worst-hit Maharashtra on Friday issued new Covid-19 measures as the state reported 25,833 Covid cases—its highest peak recorded on September 11 last year.
Mask-up, follow Covid-19 guidelines and take vaccine—these are keys to fight Coronavirus, suggest a study by Lancet. Only vaccine cannot end the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
In a sign of the second Covid wave, the country has been reporting a new high in terms of new cases almost every day for the past few days. India on Saturday reported 40,953 new Coronavirus infections. Friday, it witnessed 39,726 fresh Covid -19 cases. States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, and Delhi are contributing major shares to India’s tally. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh together account for 80.63% of the daily new cases. So, it’s a confirmed “second wave”!
So, measures like strict action against violators of mask use, containment zones, night curfew, and lockdowns are back again. Doors of schools, colleges, and educational institutes are closed again. Restriction on travel has returned—its feel like March last year when the pandemic hit India.
Worst-hit Maharashtra on Friday issued new Covid-19 measures as the state reported 25,833 Covid cases—its highest peak recorded on September 11 last year. Punjab too issued new curbs—night curfew in 11 districts, closed educational institute, put restrictions on the social gathering, etc — in order to control the fresh Covid-19 surge in the state. While India has reinforced its reputation as ‘pharmacy of the world’, by supplying Covid-19 vaccines to many countries, people have mixed views about India’s ongoing vaccination drive, touted as one of the largest in the world. What so ever is the reason, unless we ramp up vaccination, we cannot check coronavirus infection.
From lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, Read here for the latest, fastest, and confirmed developments from across India and around the world on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mizoram on Saturday reported one more case of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 4,446, an official said. A 62-year-old man from Siaha district tested positive for the virus, he said. The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 11. Mizoram has tested 2,45,679 samples till date, including 454 on Friday, the official said. (PTI)
The coronavirus brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and lockdown, and illness and death, but an annual report on happiness around the world released Friday suggests the pandemic has not crushed people’s spirits. The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected. READ MORE
With Odisha registering 100 plus new COVID-19 cases after a gap of 40 days, the state government on Friday banned Holi celebrations in public places this year, an official said. The order came in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Cuttack and Khurda districts. READ MORE
India saw 40,953 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Registering an increase for the tenth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,88,394, which now comprises 2.49 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.12 per cent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections (40,953) was the highest recorded in 111 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. READ MORE