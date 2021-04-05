Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: Night curfew in Maharashtra from today

Maharashtra on Sunday announced night curfew (starting today) and weekend lockdown to check the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus second wave in India: Another day, another peak in daily cases of Coronavirus infection in India. On Sunday, India breached the critical mark of 1-lakh Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic has begun last year and became the second country after the US to achieve the grim milestone. Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting yesterday. He directed officials to rush high-level central teams to hotspot states/UTs like Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh to decode the reason for the sudden spike in Coronavirus infections. He also ordered a special campaign, beginning tomorrow, to sensitize people about Covid discipline. During the review meeting, three factors were highlighted as key reasons for the recent surge—decline in compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour, (mainly mask indiscipline), pandemic fatigue, and lack of implementation of containment measures.

Out of India’s 103,844 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Maharashtra alone accounted for 57,074 cases, its highest ever single-day spike. The state has announced night curfew (starting from today) and weekend lockdown to check the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. Madhya Pradesh has restricted movements from neighbour Chhattisgarh—only allowed essential travels; the state has already sealed its border for entry from Maharashtra. J&K, Punjab, and several other states have closed schools and colleges.

