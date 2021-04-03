Covid-19 Lockdown 2021 India Live updates: Lockdown in Maharashtra? Decision in 2 days as state reports highest ever single-day spike

Maharashtra alone on Friday reported 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever since the pandemic has started.

New cases (daily) of coronavirus in India approached the critical mark of 90,000 on Saturday, several states and Union Territories (UTs) announced stricter Covid-19 rules like restrictions on movements, night curfew, lockdowns (in some districts, though limited), and mini containment zones, etc. in order to limit the spread of the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. India reported 89,129 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 1,23,92,260.

Many states/UTs have been witnessing new peaks in terms of daily new Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks even as the Covid-19 vaccination drive, one of the largest in the world, picked up pace with the beginning of the third phase for inoculation of people above 45 years from April 1. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said 11 states/UTs –Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana – are of “grave concern”. In the past two weeks, these 11 states have contributed over 90% to the national Covid-19 tally.

The Centre specifically said the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra was “worrying”. Maharashtra alone on Friday reported 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever since the pandemic has started. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said stricter measures will be announced to prevent crowding. If situation gets worse and the Covid-19 spike continues, putting further pressure on the already-stretched healthcare infrastructure in the state, a decision (on lockdown) may have to be taken after two days following consultations with experts and political leaders. “Today, I am warning about complete lockdown but not announcing it. I will speak to experts and political leaders in the next two days. If there is no other option to a lockdown, we will have to accept it,” Thackeray.

But the big question: Is lockdown the answer to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic?

