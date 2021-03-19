Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: As India records nearly 40,000 fresh Covid cases, demand for vaccine for all gets louder

Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News March 19: So far (Till Thursday evening) India has vaccinated 3.89 crore people even as states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Delhi have been reporting their daily highest in number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days
On Thursday, Maharashtra witnessed 25,833 new Coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike since last March when the first Covid-19 infection was detected in the state.
As India on Thursday recorded its highest increase in daily Covid-19 cases for 2021, demand for vaccine for all gets louder. In a sign of a second wave, several states have been reporting their higher number of Covid-19 cases for the past days.
Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed 25,833 new Coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike since last March when the first Covid-19 infection was detected in the state. Delhi recorded or 600 cases, its highest in three months. Punjab, Gujarat, and Kerala also recorded a higher number of cases. “There is a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. We don’t know what way this second wave is going to go” Dr Uma Kumar, Head, Rheumatology, AIIMS, said in an interview. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the Centre to make some relaxations in the Covid-19 vaccination guidelines and open it for all aged above 18 years. Punjab CM in the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged to widen the vaccination programme. So far (Till Thursday evening) India has vaccinated 3.89 crore people.
In order to limit the fresh spike in Coronavirus cases, many states and UTs have started again adopting severe curbs like masks and stricter Covid-19 guidelines; and bringing back containment zones; some states have even announced lockdown, though in districts reporting a higher number of Covid-19 cases. Night curfews are back, so as the restrictions on interstate travel. Reopening of school, colleges and educational institutes have also taken a hit. So big question is: Will the total lockdown return? Only time will tell.
Read here from lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, the latest and confirmed developments from across India and around the world on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read More
Live Blog
Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live: 2021 Covid-19 Lockdown Live Updates, Maharashtra Lockdown Day 5 Live News
Highlights
Read here from lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, the latest and confirmed developments from across India and around the world on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Highlights
Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle, also known as Universal Boss, thanked India for sending Made-in-India Coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. "PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," he says as reported by ANI.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Kerala: Sabarimala Temple opened for the 'Uthram festival' today morning. The temple will be open for devotees till 28th March. COVID19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees visiting the temple. (ANI)
With a record 39,726 new Covid- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, India's tally of Coronavirus infections increased to 1,15,14,331 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 20,654 people have also been recovered from Coronavirus infection, while 154 patients have lost their lives due to Covid-linked complications, the Health Ministry said. The country still has 2,71,282 active Covid-19 cases.
Mauritius has received a consignment 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine, according to the High Commission of India in Port Louis.
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,036, a health department official said on Friday. Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 4,969, the official said. (PTI)
The coronavirus tally in the Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,82,368 with the addition of 1,636 new cases, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district grew to 6,362. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Financial Express Online's live blog on the coronavirus pandemic. We bring you the latest updates on curfews, lockdowns, vaccine and other official data from India and around the globe.