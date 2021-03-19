Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: As India records nearly 40,000 fresh Covid cases, demand for vaccine for all gets louder

On Thursday, Maharashtra witnessed 25,833 new Coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike since last March when the first Covid-19 infection was detected in the state.

As India on Thursday recorded its highest increase in daily Covid-19 cases for 2021, demand for vaccine for all gets louder. In a sign of a second wave, several states have been reporting their higher number of Covid-19 cases for the past days.

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed 25,833 new Coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike since last March when the first Covid-19 infection was detected in the state. Delhi recorded or 600 cases, its highest in three months. Punjab, Gujarat, and Kerala also recorded a higher number of cases. “There is a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. We don’t know what way this second wave is going to go” Dr Uma Kumar, Head, Rheumatology, AIIMS, said in an interview. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the Centre to make some relaxations in the Covid-19 vaccination guidelines and open it for all aged above 18 years. Punjab CM in the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged to widen the vaccination programme. So far (Till Thursday evening) India has vaccinated 3.89 crore people.

In order to limit the fresh spike in Coronavirus cases, many states and UTs have started again adopting severe curbs like masks and stricter Covid-19 guidelines; and bringing back containment zones; some states have even announced lockdown, though in districts reporting a higher number of Covid-19 cases. Night curfews are back, so as the restrictions on interstate travel. Reopening of school, colleges and educational institutes have also taken a hit. So big question is: Will the total lockdown return? Only time will tell.

Read here from lockdowns to curfews to vaccine updates, the latest and confirmed developments from across India and around the world on the Covid-19 pandemic.

