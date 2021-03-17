Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 Live News: ‘Second wave’ hits India; PM Modi to chair crucial meet today

Maharashtra Lockdown Day 3 Live Updates, 2021 Coronavirus Lockdown India Live: There have been concerns around the Haridwar Kumbh becoming a 'superspreader' venue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus situation. (PTI photo)
Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 in India Live Updates: From Bhopal to Surat, from Pune to Hyderabad, Covid lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions have returned in cities across India due to what every health expert was dreading – the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Centre says that the second wave of Covid-19 infections is being particularly seen in Maharashtra. However, Maharashtra‘s State Surveillance Office Dr Pradip Awate told the Indian Express on March 16 that it is in fact true that the entire nation is experiencing the second wave. While local authorities in various states are enforcing stringent measures, all eyes will be on the key meet to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. During the virtual discussion with all Chief Ministers, PM is supposed to take stock of the situation in terms of new infections and the status of the vaccination drive.
Maharashtra is has reported over 15,000 cases on a daily basis in March. State capital Mumbai is already in the danger zone with over 1,000 new infections being recorded on daily basis. Pune has also seen the surge. Nagpur became the first city to impose a total lockdown in 2021. The fact remains that while opening up of the economic activities may have helped the businesses in covering up the losses of 2020, the ground reality is that lack of mask discipline and zero social distancing have put people in the dangerous zone of high infection groups. Apart from the local factors, the new cases of blood-clotting due to the AstraZeneca vaccine may also be discussed in the meeting between the PM and Chief Ministers.
As the world lives the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, we bring you the latest, confirmed and verified developments on corona lockdowns, curfews and other related news.
Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday criticised those lobbying against coronavirus vaccines, saying they can "protect and liberate" some of society's most vulnerable members. In a wide-ranging article for the Future Healthcare Journal in which he called for an integrated approach to healthcare, the heir to the throne also took a swipe at those speaking out against COVID-19 shots. "Who would have thought ... that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases and its current potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus?" he wrote. The prince, 72, who tested positive for the coronavirus himself in March last year, and other senior members of the royal family have been vociferous in their support of the shots. - Reuters
Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis. Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo. Vaccines have been slow to arrive. Only 15 countries have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Taipei has long been nervous at Beijing's efforts to entice away its remaining friends. In a statement late on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwan was extending a helping hand to Paraguay at a time when it was facing a public health crisis and unable to obtain enough vaccines. - Reuters
The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday. The exemptions to the rule include accredited officials of foreign governments, Filipino workers returning from overseas and cases that are considered to be an emergency. - Reuters
Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea (PNG) battle a dangerous outbreak, a request that is likely to inflame tensions over vaccine supplies. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccines were contracted to Australia but were badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory. "We've contracted them. We've paid for them and we want to see those vaccines come here so we can support our nearest neighbour, PNG, to deal with their urgent needs in our region," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. - Reuters
