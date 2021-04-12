Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold another meeting today as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Maharashtra

According to Union Health Ministry data, 5 states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala – together account for 70.82% of India’s total Covid-19 active cases.

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Live, Covid-19 Cases in India Live News: India’s Covid-19 situation continues to remain grim as the number of active coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday breached the critical 11-lakh mark for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic has started last year, even as the country’s 4-day vaccine festival (Tika Utsav) is underway. Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala – together account for 70.82% of India’s total Covid-19 active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country

According to data from the Union Health Ministry data, Covid-19 cases in 16 states/UTs in the country are inching towards their peaks, which is “a worrying sign”; two weeks ago, only 10 states were showing upward trajectory. The worst-hit Maharashtra on Sunday reported over 57,000 cases, its highest biggest ever 1-day surge since the pandemic struck the nation last year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday held a meeting with the Covid-19 taskforce in the state; all stakeholders were agreed on a “need for lockdown” in the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus infections. Thackeray will hold another meeting today with state departments to discuss the imposition of lockdown in the state. The focus of today’s meeting is likely to be on standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the lockdown. However, the formal decision on the imposition of a lockdown is likely only after the cabinet meeting on April 14. “A formal decision on the imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a cabinet meeting on April 14,” State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned of a possible lockdown as the national capital recorded 10,774 Covid-19 cases, its highest ever single-day spike.

Gujarat, another severely affected state, has extended night curfew extended to rural parts of Surat amid the Covid-19 spike; the state has imposed night curfews, shuts schools and colleges in order to limit the spread of the second wave of coronavirus infection. Uttar Pradesh, too, imposed night curfew in major districts seeing Covid-19 spike. It also closed schools till 30 April. States like Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Karnakata have announced several restrictions. Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Odisha have announced restrictions on the movement of people from other states.

As India reported a new peak in single-day spike of Covid-19 cases and states announced new restrictions, night curfews and lockdowns (in some cases, weekend lockdowns) to contain coronavirus infections, here’s FE Online blog covering every single development – virus, vaccine, Covid-19 guidelines, curbs, night curfew, and lockdowns, etc. We bring you developments from across the country and the world. Follow our live blog and get instant, verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic: