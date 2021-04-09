Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: India reports highest ever single-day spike of 1,31,968 Covid-19 cases; Lockdown begins today in Madhya Pradesh cities

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live, Covid-19 Cases in India, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Night Curfew Live Updates: As India stares at another health crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a meeting with chief ministers/administrators of states/UTs. He stressed on creation of micro-containment zones, asked CMs to focus on test and trace
Lockdowns and night curfews are back. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are among the states who have already announced weekend lockdowns. Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have imposed night curfews in order to contain the spread of second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country.
Coronavirus Lockdown India Tracker Live: The Covid-19 situation in India has turned grim, with the country reporting over 1 million cases in just 11 days. India reported its single-day peak of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections yesterday, pushing its Covid-19 tally to near 13 million; the number of active cases too breached the 9-lakh mark again. Many states/UTs have been reporting their peaks in daily Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks.
Lockdowns and night curfews are back. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh (begins from 6 pm today till Monday 6 am, every week till further order) are among the states who have already announced weekend lockdowns. Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have imposed night curfews (in major cities). In order to contain the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country, several other states/UTs have announced more stringent Covid-19 restrictions. Schools and educational institutes are again closed. Measures like restrictions on social gatherings and ban on the movement of people from other states are also in place.
As India stares at another health crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a meeting with chief ministers/administrators of states/UTs. He stressed on creation of micro-containment zones, asked CMs to focus on test and trace, urged them not to jump the gun on vaccines.
As India reported a new peak in the single-day spike of coronavirus infection and states announced new curbs and restrictions to contain the virus spread, here’s FE Online blog covering every single development – virus, vaccine, Covid-19 guidelines, curbs, night curfew and lockdown, etc. We bring you developments from across the country and the world. Follow our live blog and get instant, verified updates on the coronavirus pandemic:
Live Blog
Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown 2021 Live News Updates, Maharashtra Lockdown, Madhya Pradesh weekend lockdown, Delhi, UP, Punjab night curfew Live News
Highlights
India reports 1,31,968 new COVID19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,30,60,542Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292Active cases: 9,79,608Death toll: 1,67,642 Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262 (ANI)
The Serum Institute of India has fully refunded South Africa for the 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which were not delivered to the country after it decided not to use the vaccine because it was not effective against a new variant of the virus. A million doses from the institute, which had already been delivered, have been sold on to other countries in the African Union. READ MORE