Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: PM Modi to meet CMs today as Covid-19 crisis deepens

India on Wednesday allowed Covid-19 vaccination at both public and private workplaces across the country from April 11.

Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown India update: As India stares at a possible health crisis amid the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting today with chief ministers/administrators of all states/UTs to discuss ways to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting will be held virtually. Two days back, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had a meeting with CMs of 11 states/UTs which are witnessing a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Several states/UTs have announced curbs to limit the spike; some have imposed night curfews and even weekend lockdowns, put restrictions on the movement of people from other states, especially from the hotspots states. According to reports, some states are facing a shortage of beds in the hospitals and vaccines for the inoculation drive, which is making the Covid-19 situation even worse as India this week reported its all-time high in Covid-19 daily spike (more than 100,000 coronavirus infections, only second country to achieve the grim milestone after the US).

With the Covid-19 situation in India becoming worse with every passing day, the clamour for widening Covid-19 vaccination is growing louder. Along with health experts, several states and UTs have urged the Centre to lower the age restriction for vaccination to 18 years to cover more people. The government, however, has allowed workplace vaccination to cover more people under the ongoing third phase inoculation in the country in which people above 45 years of age are getting Covid-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. He urged those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,” Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine.

In order to limit the spread of Coronavirus infection, the worst-hit state Maharashtra imposed night curfew and weekend lockdowns. Punjab, too, imposed night curfew; apart from restrictions on social gatherings, the state has also banned political rallies. Madhya Pradesh has also announced several Covid-19 curbs. Chhattisgarh announced a 10-day lockdown in Raipur. Night curfew will also begin in major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kanpur, from today.