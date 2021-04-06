Coronavirus India Live News: Harsh Vardhan to meet health ministers of 11 hotspot states today; Delhi considers night curfew

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, etc have announced several restrictions, including night curfews and restrictions on the movement of people, in order to limit the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Covid-19 second wave in India: The Covid-19 situation in India has turned grim with the country’s daily count crossing the 1-lakh mark for the first time since the pandemic struck the nation last year. Daily Covid-19 cases in India increased fivefold to over 100,000 from 20,000 in just two weeks.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, alone accounted for more than half of India's total cases (daily). The state even imposed night curfew yesterday and announced weekend lockdowns to break the chain.

According to sources, the Delhi government is also considering a proposal to impose night curfew after the recent surge in coronavirus infections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the age limit for Covid-19 vaccination in order to expedite the inoculation drive in the country, to cover more people. Some health experts have also demanded the removal of the age criteria for taking Covid jabs.

Amid the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to meet today his counterparts from 11 states which are witnessing a sharp spike in Coronavirus infections, to take stock of the situation. The meeting will also set the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Thursday meeting with state chief ministers and UTs administrators to discuss ways to contain the Covid-19 spike.

As India stares at yet another health emergency with Coronavirus infections at an all-time peak, here are the latest, verified news updates on lockdowns and other rules from the states and around the globe: