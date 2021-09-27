Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: In India’s next phase of Covid war – special vaccination drives, task force for markets

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today

Coronavirus fresh cases in India, Coronavirus active cases in India today: Uttar Pradesh is planning Saturdays as days assigned specifically for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Maharashtra is also launching special drives focusing on groups such as working women etc. Across India, states are formulating new plans to ensure that maximum people are vaccinated under the national programme.

In National Capital, there are reports of organising task forces to tackle crowding during the festive season in the Delhi bazaars. While the stringent lockdowns remain the very last resort, local authorities are coming up with better solutions to fight Covid and keep the economy running.

India’s December deadline of vaccinating all eligible citizens is closing in the next three months. With the country resuming its vaccine exports, it would be very crucial for the Centre to maintain both the vaccination pace at home and meet the stock demand from abroad. Because while India’s dose 1 coverage has gone up significantly, the double vaccination group is still under 25 per cent. This can be a worrying thing as new variants emerge.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and the world: