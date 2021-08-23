Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: 3rd wave is coming! Key report exposes poor prep across India

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a centre in Nagaon district of Assam. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Covid tally today August 23: Is India prepared for the third wave of the coronavirus infections? The answer is NO! Despite repeated calls by health experts, a report by a panel formed by the Union Health Ministry has exposed the acute lacunae in the preparation for the third wave. The report by the experts of the National Institute of Disaster Management says that across India, the level of preparation is abysmally low.

Especially, in regards to the facilities focused on children, the report notes that the local officials have not done enough. The report also talks about poor infra for paediatrics. The key document, which has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, also says that the third wave of the coronavirus will peak in October. Meanwhile, Kerala witnessed a record 17 per cent of the test positivity rate over the weekend. After the Onam celebrations, experts say that the Covid surge needs to be monitored. Elsewhere, the breakthrough infections and the continuous surge of Delta variant has reversed all the recoveries made by major economies such as the US and Israel. In the US, several regions have said that the ICU beds are filling faster. With over 50 per cent of the population vaccinated, American authorities are struggling to convince people about necessary mask mandates.

As the world sees a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic, here are the latest, verified Covid updates from India and around the globe: