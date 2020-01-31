Coronavirus Latest Updates: 213 dead, WHO declares health emergency; Indian youth dies in Malaysia

Coronavirus updates: A recent study suggested that India is among the top 30 countries with a high risk of Coronavirus outbreak. Thailand ranked the highest having the most risk of Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has taken 213 lives and the number of confirmed cases have risen to 9,692, according to Chinese authorities on Friday. China’s Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak has reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths, official media reported. Chian’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that 213 people have died due to the infection caused by the virus. The World Health Organization or WHO has declared the novel coronavirus threat as a global health emergency. WHO declared on Friday an international emergency over the spread of deadly novel coronavirus from China to various parts of the globe. This ‘Health Emergency’ is a rarely used designation. it is used for improved international co-ordination in tackling a pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO declares global emergency; global stocks, oil tumble as death toll rises

Meanwhile in India, one student who returned from Wuhan has been tested positive in Kerala and has been kept in isolation. Kerala health minister said that the condition of a female medical college student from Wuhan University, who has been tested positive for the virus, is stable and she will remain in the isolation ward of the general hospital in Thrissur.

According to media reports, one Tripura student has died in Malaysia due to Coronavirus infection.

India may conduct evacuation of its stranded citizen from Wuhan on Friday. Two Air India planes are on stand-by for the mission. A number of isolation wards have been created. India has also established contact with over 600 Indians who are living across Hubei province in China and are individually ascertaining their situation.

Financial Express Online brings to you lates on Coronavirus Outbreak. Stay tuned