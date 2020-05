Total COVID-19 cases in India is now over 76,000.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 74,281, with 47,480 active cases and 24,385 cured/discharged patients. As many as 2415 people have died and one was migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

