Covid-19 Top Updates: India reports 15,940 new Covid cases in 24 hours; Maharashtra sees marginal dip but planning to make masks compulsory again

The number of Covid infections in India rose by 15,940 in a single day to reach over 4,33,78,234, while the number of people infected with the disease at present increased to 91,779. The death toll also rose to 5,24,974, with 20 more fatalities. The number of active cases also increased by 3,495, and now stands at 0.21 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate also improved to 98.58 percent.

Here are other related updates about Coronovirus that needs attention.

Delhi Covid positivity rate drops to 5.98 percent-

Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid-19 cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 percent, according to data shared by the state health department.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed officials to focus on surveillance and genome sequencing.

Maharashtra sees drop in cases-

Maharashtra and the state capital Mumbai saw a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. The state logged 4,205 fresh Covid infections on Friday while the financial capital, Mumbai recorded 1,898 cases. The fresh cases in the city marked a drop of 23.43 percent.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a meeting with all municipal commissioners, district collectors, and district police superintendents through a video conference to review the situation in the state

Mask mandate in Maharashtra-

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday explored the possibility of making face masks mandatory again in Mumbai suburban trains in view of the rising cases.

The state withdrew its compulsory face mask rule in early April as cases declined and made it optional in view of a sharp drop in daily cases.

Spike of Covid cases in Chandigarh-

Situations are worrying in Chandigarh, where in the last week there has been a steady rise in hospitalisation numbers with the average occupancy of Covid beds with oxygen in government hospitals between 15 and 23, and the number of people on ventilators between one and four. On June 24, 22 people were hospitalised, with four on a ventilator.

Prof Ashutosh N Aggarwal, head, of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGI informed PTI that most admissions are primarily due to co-morbid illnesses rather than Covid-19 per se and very few patients are requiring mechanical ventilation. “Both Covid-19 pneumonia and underlying medical conditions contribute to clinical worsening and respiratory failure in such cases,” he said

Emergency approval of Covovax for 7 to 11 years old:

An expert panel of India’s central drug authority on Friday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute’s Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years, official sources said. The recommendation will be reviewed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

The application for emergency use authorisation was submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institute of India (SII) on March 16.

Rise and fall in Covid cases ‘common’ in endemic phase-

Rise and fall in cases from time to time is a common phenomenon when an infectious disease transitions from pandemic to endemic phase, experts said on Friday.

Experts further found that not wearing masks, increased travel, and social interactions, and low uptake of booster doses of the Covid vaccine could possibly be behind the increase.

Mexico witnessing record spike in Covid cases:

India and Mexico reported their highest single-day cases since late February. Authorities in Macau in order to curb the spread locked down many residential buildings to contain a spike in infections in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

Effectiveness of Covi-19 vaccine:

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Disease says that Covid-19 vaccines have prevented nearly 1.98 crore deaths worldwide — out of a potential 3.14 crore deaths — in the first year of the vaccine program. The figures include 42.10 lakh deaths prevented in India.