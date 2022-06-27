scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Indirect tax reforms: A job half done; GST underperforms for its faulty design, rate hike agenda regressive
Pause slide

India records 45% spike in daily case count; Mumbai sees highest Covid deaths since Feb – Top Updates

The Sunday data showed that Maharashtra has 54 cases of Omicron sub lineages – BA.4 and BA.5.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
covid-19, covid19 tally in India, coronavirus prevention, coronavirus death in india live, covid numbers today, covid in India today, Coronavirus India live updates, covid fourth wave, India, China, Shanghai, New Omicron Variant, Mask Mandate, Covid Vaccine News, booster dose, covid news today, covid live, covid latest updates, coronavirus news today, coronavirus vaccine certificate, coronavirus india cases today

Coronavirus June 27 Latest News: India once again registered a sharp single-day spike in daily case count as the new infections rose to 17,073 on Monday, the morning health bulletin said. In terms of fatalities, the country saw 25 Covid deaths, showed the official data. In terms of daily surge, Monday’s case count registered 45 per cent increase. The active case count also witnessed a considerable hike. The government records say that India has now 94,420 active coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, nation’s Covid-19 vaccination drive achieved a new milestone. The health ministry says that 197.11 crore shots of coronavirus vaccine have been given to eligible beneficiaries across the country.  

The situation remains alarming in Maharashtra with Mumbai reporting highest number of Covid deaths in span of one day since February 7. State records show that five individuals lost their lives to the viral infection in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The Sunday data showed that Maharashtra has 54 cases of Omicron sub lineages – BA.4 and BA.5.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Health