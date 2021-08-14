Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India reports less than 40K cases; US issues ‘terror warning’ over new Covid curbs

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: In the next four months, the world will complete 2 years of the painful existence of the novel coronavirus. It was in 2019 when on December 31st, China officially communicated to the World Health Organization about the emergence of a new virus. Since then, nothing has been the same again. Major economies are experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections. From Russia to Australia, from Japan to the US, the coronavirus is still raging and plundering the already fragile healthcare systems. What has changed in 2021 is the face of the virus. Now, the new variant, which was first detected in India is raging in various parts around the globe. Health experts have warned that Delta is just one of the many variants of the ever-changing novel coronavirus. Unlike measles, the transmission of the coronavirus can’t be completely stopped.
It is against the backdrop of such a volatile situation that the coronavirus vaccination holds the key to our safer future. Many nations that had bought stocks of vaccines in 2020 managed a quick rollout. However, things have quickly turned tense with inoculation drive hitting a roadblock. While the US is undergoing a new Delta wave, New Zealand has said that it would be shutting down its borders again and may look at gradual reopening in 2022.
Back home, the pace of daily vaccination has picked up. In a new trend, rural areas have seen a higher number of daily Covid jabs in comparison with the cities.
Highlights
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health official said on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,548, he said. The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said. A total of 7,415 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including two on Friday, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours. So far 4,57,530 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.65 per cent. - PTI
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.The department said that COVID-19-related stress has "contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year. – Reuters
Oil major Chevron Corp is postponing the full return of employees to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, and its largest office in Houston due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.The company had planned a return to its headquarters in September but is now "monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date," Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement from Chevron. Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.Chevron joins a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc which have delayed their return-to-office dates because the resurgence in coronavirus cases. – Reuters
International Business Machines Corp said on Friday that it would allow only fully vaccinated U.S. employees to return to offices, which are set to open from Sept. 7, given the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19."We will still open many of our U.S. sites, where local clinical conditions allow, the week of Sept. 7. However, the reopenings will only be for fully vaccinated employees who choose to come into the office," Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux said in a memo sent to employees.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on return to office, vaccinations and masking. – Reuters
China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the fourth consecutive day, offering fresh signs that a month-long outbreak may be waning.The country reported 66 coronavirus infections in the mainland, down from 99 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. There were 36 imported cases.The number of locally transmitted cases fell from 47 a day earlier to the lowest since July 30.China reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 34 a day earlier.No new deaths were reported.As of Friday, mainland China had recorded 94,326 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636. – Reuters
The crush of new COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the U.S. pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River.With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday morning.It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early next week, staffed by a medical team sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The hospital opened a similar triage center in its parking garage in the spring of 2020.Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that the federal government had denied his state's request for the same U.S. Navy hospital ship - the USNS Comfort - that docked in Manhattan in March 2020 to relieve hospitals of their COVID-19 patient burden. – Reuters
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,644 to 3,816,285, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 11 to 91,864, the tally showed. – Reuters
Australia will increase fines to people breaching lockdown rules in the state of New South Wales as it battles a record jump in local COVID-19 infections and Sydney, the state capital, heads into its eighth week of lockdown, officials said on Saturday.Locally transmitted infections jumped by 466 over the previous 24 hours in the country's most populous state, where police will fine people up to A$5,000 ($3,700) "on the spot" for breaching stay-at-home orders or for lying to contract-tracing officials, said state Premier Gladys Berejiklian."We have to accept that this is the worst situation New South Wales has been in since day one. And it's also regrettably, because of that, the worst situation Australia's been in," Berejiklian said.As the situation escalates, it is becoming increasingly unlikely Sydney will end its nine-week lockdown on Aug. 28 as originally planned. – Reuters
US health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorised for people with weakened immune systems. About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own. About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It's not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised. The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. - AP
The West Bengal government on Friday allowed all shops and business establishments including bars and restaurants to remain open till usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 PM. The relaxation will come into effect from Monday onwards. The state administration had on Thursday extended the existing COVID restrictions till August 31 but reduced night curfew timings by two hours, imposing it from 11 PM to 5 AM. It allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The state administration also permitted theatres, auditoria and open air theatres to operate with not more than 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities. "Stadiums and swimming pools may remain open with 50 per cent of their respective at a time," the order stated. - PTI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the COVID-19 situation in the southern state. He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 for holding a review meeting there, sources said. According to the sources, the Union minister is likely to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and hold a meeting with state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in Covid management there. Mandaviya will be accompanied by director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials of the health ministry. Kerala on Friday reported 20,452 new coronavirus cases and 114 deaths due to the infection, taking the caseload to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394. - PTI
The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,168. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.03 per cent at present, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,33,926, while the death toll is 3,230, another official said. - PTI
India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday. The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days. The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed. Also, 22,29,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days. - PTI