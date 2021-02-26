Covid-19 in India LIVE: Centre calls urgent meeting to brief states on next phase of vaccination starting March 1st

As many as 10 states across India have witnessed fresh surge in the coronavirus case in last 15 days. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates Covid19 February 26 Live Blog: The Union government has called an urgent meeting at 11 am today to brief states regarding phase 3 of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. The meeting will be attended by state health secretaries and directors of the National Health Mission (NHM). The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities. Several states have raised concerns regarding the lack of clarity on how to start the vaccination drive. While the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost at government hospitals, those going to private hospitals will need to pay for vaccination. The government has roped private hospitals for this phase. While announcing the third phase of the vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Covid jabs will be given at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country. He further said that the government is in discussion with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals regarding the pricing and it (price) will be decided within three-four days.