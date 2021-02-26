Covid-19 in India LIVE: Centre calls urgent meeting to brief states on next phase of vaccination starting March 1st

New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2021 10:47:55 am
Covid19 February 26 Live Latest Updates: Major health facilities are gearing up for the next phase of the mass vaccination drive that will begin next week.
As many as 10 states across India have witnessed fresh surge in the coronavirus case in last 15 days. (Reuters photo)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates Covid19 February 26 Live Blog: The Union government has called an urgent meeting at 11 am today to brief states regarding phase 3 of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. The meeting will be attended by state health secretaries and directors of the National Health Mission (NHM). The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities. Several states have raised concerns regarding the lack of clarity on how to start the vaccination drive. While the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost at government hospitals, those going to private hospitals will need to pay for vaccination. The government has roped private hospitals for this phase. While announcing the third phase of the vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Covid jabs will be given at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres across the country. He further said that the government is in discussion with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals regarding the pricing and it (price) will be decided within three-four days.
6 new COVID19 cases have been reported from Mizoram in the last 24 hours, as per the state government. The total number of cases in Mizoram stand at 4,419.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation, has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting "supporting vaccine equity"—its fight against Coronavirus, by providing Covid-19 vaccine. "India's commitment to COVAX and sharing of Covid-19 jabs with other countries, is helping over 60 countries worldwide," Ghebreyesus said.
Total number of samples tested up to Feb 25 is 21,46,61,465 including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR
The state has reported 82 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,38,43,190 persons in the state have been tested positive for coronavirus infections. As many as 35,443 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
Covid-19 in India update: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said the country has reported 16,577 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths linked to the coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. As many as 12,179 people have cured/discharged from the hospitals. With the fresh cases, the total Covid-19 tally increased to 1,10,63,491 as on February 26. The country still has 1,55,986 active cases.
The government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to private hospitals, participating in the vaccination drive, for free. Those opting to receive Covid-19 vaccine at these hospitals, to be used as vaccination centres, will be charged.