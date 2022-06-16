At 12,213 Covid cases, India breaches 10K-mark for first time since Feb; 40% spike in daily case count – 5 points

Coronavirus June 16 Latest News: What began as a silent rise in beginning of June, the coronavirus trend in India has now become a full-blown surge. For the first time since February, India reported over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in single day. At 12,213, the daily case count has seen massive 40 per cent increase, the government data shows. Major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune are reporting higher number of new infections. States such as West Bengal, which had remained in green zone so far has also reported a 5-month high in terms of new cases. Experts have said that while the numbers definitely show a new ‘wave’, what remained to be analysed is the role of new strains and a possibility of yet another mutation of the novel coronavirus. Here are top developments related to the pandemic that you must know:

1.The number of active cases in India has crossed the 50,000-mark. The health bulletin released on Thursday morning shows that India has now 53,637 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid fatalities rate across India remains low. The latest update from the health ministry shows that 11 Covid deaths were recording across the country in the last 24 hours.

2.Situation in Maharashtra is alarming, the latest Covid trends suggest. According to latest coronavirus numbers, Maharashtra is seeing an uptick of more than 30 percent both in terms of state-wise trend as well as Mumbai specific trajectory. Officials have expressed concern over the situation in places such as Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Though the numbers are miniscule, as many as 20 cases of Omicron sub-variants have been detected in Maharashtra. The BA.4 and BA.5 are extremely transmissible strains of Omicron, studies show.

3.In National Capital Delhi, the daily positivity rate has not only crossed the critical 5 per cent-mark but also soaring at an unprecedented pace. The state data shows that Delhi’s positivity rate has been recorded at 7.01 per cent. For two days in a row, Delhi has seen over 1,000 cases this week. District-wise data shows that the East District in Delhi has the highest positivity rate of 7.42 per cent.