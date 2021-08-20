Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: India reports 36,571 new Covid-19 cases, 540 deaths; Active cases drop to 363,605, lowest in 150 days

The active caseload in the country dropped further to 3,63,605, the lowest in 150 days. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India witnessed a marginal increase in daily Covid-19 cases on Friday. The country reported 36,571 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 3,23,58,829, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 540 deaths, India’s Covid-19 death toll surged to 433,589. The active caseload in the country dropped further to 3,63,605, the lowest in 150 days, and now accounts for 1.12% of the total infections in the country, said the Health Ministry. The recovery rate also improved to 97.54%, the highest since March 2020.

As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc globally, New Zealand extended strict nationwide lockdown till next Wednesday, saying the full extent of the Delta outbreak was still unknown. Australian city Sydney too extended lockdown till the end of September. It also imposed tougher pandemic restrictions, including a curfew and compulsory mask-wearing outdoors to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

