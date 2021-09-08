Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: In India’s battle plan for third wave, this ‘X’ factor can change everything

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Updates September 8 Live News: What is the status of India’s preparedness against the possible third wave of the novel coronavirus? The latest Reuters report highlights two key factors – a: an overhaul of the health infrastructure and b: a high level of immunity via vaccination and natural infections. If we look at the country’s health infra, efforts are being made to better the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen. In Delhi, hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram are working to get their own supply of medical oxygen. Other hospitals and health centres are also being advised to do the same. While the Centre has said that special focus should be on paediatric care, the latest dengue outbreak in Uttar Pradesh and poor rural health infra exposes the claims by the state governments.
Now, let’s look at the immunity factor. As of today, 17 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in India. When we talk about the first dose, the figure stands at 57%. With a high vaccination rate coupled with the relatively lesser prevalence of new strains of Covid-19 in India, the situation looks encouraging. Eminent virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has also said that India may not face any new wave of coronavirus ‘if’ the country doesn’t see any new mutated strain of coronavirus. However, this caveat needs to be understood.
It was the same time last year when the scientists had detected what the world today knows as the Delta variant. With the upcoming festive season and scant regard for Covid norms may upset India’s recovery story.
Here are the verified Covid updates from India and around the world:
Highlights
Idaho has activated "crisis standards of care" to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.The activation in the Panhandle and North Central health districts follows a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in those areas, the state's health department said in a statement.Idaho Governor Brad Little said last week he was reactivating the National Guard and directing up to 370 additional people to help hospitals as they were overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.Little said at the time: "We are dangerously close to activating statewide crisis standards of care – a historic step that means Idahoans in need of healthcare could receive a lesser standard of care or may be turned away altogether. – Reuters
New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, on the first day of an easing of tough restrictions in all regions outside its largest city Auckland.Daily infections hit a peak of 85 on Aug. 29. All of the latest cases were in Auckland.Officials earlier this week said schools, offices and businesses can reopen outside Auckland from Wednesday after near zero cases in the rest of the country, but there will be a cap on gatherings and masks will remain mandatory in public venues.New Zealand had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until an infected traveller from Australia seeded an outbreak, forcing officials to impose a national lockdown last month.About 1.7 million people in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak, will be in hard lockdown until at least Sept. 14. – Reuters
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later. "Third wave is not coming, it is already here," she told reporters at a function. "In Nagpur, it has been already announced and everyone should take care," she said. Later, her office issued a press statement saying what she meant was that the third wave of COVID-19 was on the "threshold of Mumbai". "Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it," she was quoted as saying. She was not going to invite anyone home during Ganesh festival nor would she visit anybody's house during this period, the mayor said, noting that in Kerala, around 31,000 cases were added daily after the Onam festival. - PTI
Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to USD 600 per person as part of a new USD 700 million aid programme the US Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Officials said the grants are meant to defray some of the costs workers bore as many of them bought their own protective equipment or took unpaid leave as the virus tore through their industries even as they were required to keep showing up for work. "While the rest of America could work from home, these brave men and women continued to show up for work every single day to ensure that we all food on our tables that we could eat," said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. "Meatpacking plants experienced some of the most deadly COVID-19 outbreaks when the pandemic first came around and there were workers that are deserving of our help, and our thanks and our support." - AP
