Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Global vaccination data shows pandemic is not ending anytime soon

When will the coronavirus pandemic end? When asked this question, World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesu had a very simple answer – whenever we want! For those who think that we are stuck in an ending cycle of viral transmission, there is just one hope – speedy and extensive vaccination around the globe. And if we look at the cumulative data from various nations, we would find that the situation not only remains grim but also shows no sign of improving, at least for now. FE Online analysed the latest figures updated by 'Our World in Data'. What we discovered was a shocking level of disparity. As of now, only 40 per cent of the total world population has received the Covid jabs. And when compared to the rich nations, just 1.8 per cent population in the low-income nations have got at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
With many affluent nations opting for booster shots, others will remain vulnerable to Covid-19 infections. It will not help us in breaking the chain, leave alone achieving the elusive herd immunity. Unless we increase the vaccination coverage significantly, we will keep seeing new variants and fresh outbreaks.
Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe:
The cases of viral fever in the district hospital here have increased by 25 per cent over the past 10 days, a doctor at the facility said Sunday, amid fears of the spread of dengue Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr VP Singh said the children's ward is fully occupied with patients. "This is the rainy season when fever, weakness, body pain and diarrhoea patients register a rise, and it is quite natural." Child specialist Dr J S Kumar posted at the district hospital said, "In the past 10 days, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in the number of patients of viral fever." District Magistrate Aditi Singh said all village panchayats and urban local bodies have been instructed to undertake anti-larval spray and keep a special focus on cleanliness. Chief Medical Officer of Ballia Dr Tanmay Kakkar said all necessary precautions are being taken. - PTI
The Mizoram government has extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 18, with a few relaxations in the curbs, an official. An order related to the COVID curbs was issued as the restrictions, imposed on August 20, were in place till Saturday, he said. Educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area, while schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes, the official said. Places of worship have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city. However, churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area. - PTI
South Africa is exploring the possibility of incentivising people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, but there will be no cash incentives, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Sunday. Phaahla also said that government would not participate in any debate to make vaccines compulsory, leaving this to the private sector to implement as it saw fit. ‘What we are exploring is the possibility where with some kind of confirmation that you are vaccinated, we could start opening up various activities ‘ sports, cultural and more business and other kinds of get-togethers,’ Phaahla said. - PTI
India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday said the team was naturally a bit distracted going into day four of the fourth Test after head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI medical team had isolated Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after the head coach's lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening. "Of course, we are missing them massively. Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri), B Arun and R Shridar, they have been extremely important part of this set up and they have done extremely well (in) the last five-six years and played a major role in the team doing well,” Rathour said after the end of day's play. India were in a commanding position after scoring 466 in the second essay, courtesy a memorable hundred by Rohit Sharma and equally important knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant. - PTI
Hello and welcome to our Covid coverage. As you start your day, here are the latest updates:
Mumbai has once again entered among the top 5 cities in Maharashtra's tally reporting a high number of Covid cases.
While national coronavirus caseload in terms of weekly average remains largely unchanged, Kerala has registered fresh high.