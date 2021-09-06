Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Global vaccination data shows pandemic is not ending anytime soon

A woman receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. Spanish authorities say more than 70 per cent of citizens have been vaccinated. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Coronavirus Covid Live Tracker September 6th News: When will the coronavirus pandemic end? When asked this question, World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesu had a very simple answer – whenever we want! For those who think that we are stuck in an ending cycle of viral transmission, there is just one hope – speedy and extensive vaccination around the globe. And if we look at the cumulative data from various nations, we would find that the situation not only remains grim but also shows no sign of improving, at least for now. FE Online analysed the latest figures updated by ‘Our World in Data’. What we discovered was a shocking level of disparity. As of now, only 40 per cent of the total world population has received the Covid jabs. And when compared to the rich nations, just 1.8 per cent population in the low-income nations have got at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

With many affluent nations opting for booster shots, others will remain vulnerable to Covid-19 infections. It will not help us in breaking the chain, leave alone achieving the elusive herd immunity. Unless we increase the vaccination coverage significantly, we will keep seeing new variants and fresh outbreaks.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe: